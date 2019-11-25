Six people remain in serious condition after minibus crash

Emergency Services were called to a two-vehicle collision on the A134 between Thetford and Mundford. Picture: Ruth Lawes Archant

Six people remain in a serious condition in hospital two days after a crash between a minibus and a car.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) used Thetford Rugby Club to land. Photo: EAAA The East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) used Thetford Rugby Club to land. Photo: EAAA

More than 30 emergency vehicles were sent to the A134, at Two Mile Bottom, between Thetford and Mundford, at about 6.40pm on Saturday, November 23.

In total 11 people were hurt in the crash between a black BMW and Renault Minibus.

The ambulance service sent 14 ambulances, six ambulance officers, two East Anglian Air Ambulances, a hazardous area response team and a response car and a Magpas Air Ambulance vehicle was also dispatched to the scene.

Thetford Rugby Club was used as a landing area for the air ambulances but a spokesman said it was unaware of the crash and no-one from the club was involved.

The East Anglia Ambulance Service sent 14 ambulances to the scene. Photo: EEAST The East Anglia Ambulance Service sent 14 ambulances to the scene. Photo: EEAST

Fire crews from Thetford, Methwold, Attleborough, Downham Market, Brandon and Mildenhall were sent to the crash to cut four people free, using hydraulic rescue equipment.

The 11 were taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital, in Cambridge, and West Suffolk Hospital, in Bury St Edmunds.

Police are keen to find the driver of an articulated lorry who may have seen the collision.

The road was closed while officers carried out enquiries and was re-opened just after 3am on Sunday.

Any witnesses to the collision, or drivers with dashcam footage, are asked to contact Sgt Matt Steward from the roads and armed policing team based at Wymondham Team on 101, or email Matthew.Steward@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting incident CAD reference 375 of the 23rd November 2019.