Small but mighty Jack Brock launches charity Christmas card

Jack Brock and his owner Ali Stearn Picture: Beckiee Bolderow Archant

It's the latest campaign as part of the rescue pony-turned local celebrity's ongoing fundraising work.

Jack Brock's charity Christmas card, painted by talented owner Ali Stearn Picture: CONTRIBUTED Jack Brock's charity Christmas card, painted by talented owner Ali Stearn Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Jack Brock, the 13 year-old miniature Shetland pony who has made a name for himself across the county for his impressive fundraising for cancer and his cheering visits to residents of dementia care homes, has launched his very own charity Christmas card for 2019.

Delightfully captured in paint by his talented owner Ali Stearn, Jack Brock is pictured in a festive snowy scene alongside a friendly snowman. Sold in packs of 10, the cards are available online and at Jarrold, raising money for those affected by dementia.

The campaign builds on the pair's impressive fundraising to date - Jack Brock and Ali have raised over £18,000 this year alone, including a sponsored walk at Kimberley Hall and bucket-shaking in Holt, Burnham Market and Norwich.

Providing support and comfort to those with dementia is close to Ali's heart, and the twosome, who can also be hired for weddings, make these trips to dementia care homes and cafés free of charge.

Ali, whose step-father is the former Grand National-winning jump jockey Bob Champion MBE, grew up around horses and understands that there's nothing quite like stroking Jack Brock's soft mane and fuzzy muzzle to warm the heart.

Standing at just 28" high, the adorable toffee-coloured Jack Brock is a rescue pony originally from the Cotswolds. Known to love and sometimes steal cakes and biscuits, he has been in Ali's care in south Norfolk for the last ten years, and has quickly become known as a bit of a local celebrity.

Jack Brock followed Father Christmas in his year's Jarrold Christmas parade and even ventured in-store, too: "He walked through the beauty department, which was a first for the store. Peoples' faces were hilarious when they saw him!" explained Ali.

Jack Brock's charity Christmas cards, £8.20 for 10, are available to buy at Jarrold and online at www.jackbrockltd.co.uk