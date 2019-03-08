Mini Meet returns to King's Lynn

Scenes from the Mini Meet on the Tuesday Market Place in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

More than 200 Minis old and new will be on show at a meet dedicated to the classic car.

Mini Meet will be happening on the Tuesday Market Place in King's Lynn on Sunday (10am - 3pm).

As well as celebrating 60 years of this iconic car, the market place at the heart of this historic town will be staging entertainment including bands the Fried Pirates and The Tildens, along with DJ Mark Purdy completes the line-up.

Brian Long, leader of event organiser West Norfolk council, said: "Mini Meet returns for a third time to our programme of free summer events on September 1. This year's Mini Meet in the market place is going to be another fun family event, perfect for all Mini enthusiasts."

Mr Long will be presenting trophies to the owners of the Minis that have been awarded judges' choice and the people's favourite. More details can be found here.