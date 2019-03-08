Search

Mini-festival comes to Royal Norfolk Show

PUBLISHED: 19:33 25 June 2019 | UPDATED: 19:33 25 June 2019

Norwich singer-songwriter Lucy Grubb will be playing at the Sunset Sounds music festival at the 2019 Royal Norfolk Show.

Lucy Grubb

The Royal Norfolk show has announced an evening of live music, food and drink at a brand new mini-festival.

Taking place at the Norfolk Showground, Sunset Sounds will be held on Wednesday, June 26 in the evening of the show.

The event is set to build on last year's evening programme, which featured a host of local and regional music acts in the Woodland Arena.

A spokesperson from Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association said: "Sunset Sounds offers an exciting new level of entertainment and experience for all visitors to the Royal Norfolk Show.

"The line-up is set to be a strong mix of country and rock with local band, Morganway, delivering a fiery fusion of Americana country, rock and blues."

Norwich-based singer/songwriter Lucy Grubb will be in attendance.

Tickets for entry after 4pm are available from £10 per person or £5 for concessions.

