Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

‘Hay! You missed your stop’ - Miniature donkey takes the bus as charity looks for Big Lottery funding

PUBLISHED: 17:17 02 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:17 02 April 2019

MiniDonks founder, Sarah McPherson, exploring a BorderBus with a MiniDonk, Beccles. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

MiniDonks founder, Sarah McPherson, exploring a BorderBus with a MiniDonk, Beccles. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

It’s a mini charity that needs a big slice of lottery funding - and just try saying no to that adorable face.

MiniDonks founder, Sarah McPherson, exploring a BorderBus with a MiniDonk, Beccles. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodMiniDonks founder, Sarah McPherson, exploring a BorderBus with a MiniDonk, Beccles. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Miniature Donkeys for Wellbeing, also known as Minidonks, offers cathartic experiences with miniature donkeys, and is in the running for a slice of funding from the Big Lottery Fund.

And on Tuesday the Hempnall cause, started by Sarah McPherson, got a helping hand from Beccles-based Border Bus as one of their therapy donkeys trotted around one of the firm’s double deckers.

Ms McPherson started the charity after a personal loss.

“It all began in 2017 after I lost my mum - both my mother and father had dementia and I saw the effect the donkeys had on them,” Ms McPherson said.

The Border Bus team are supporting MiniDonks to raise awareness for their funding bid from The Peoples Project, Beccles. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodThe Border Bus team are supporting MiniDonks to raise awareness for their funding bid from The Peoples Project, Beccles. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Following her mother’s death, she quit her job and poured her life savings into Minidonks.

Now she travels across Norfolk and Suffolk offering people the chance to step away from their hardships, nuzzle into a miniature donkey and get lost in their big, brown eyes.

“People always comment on their eyes and eyelashes - we always joke we have done their make up.

“We visit people who are blind and we bring the donkey right up to their face so they can feel the whiskers,” she said.

MiniDonks founder, Sarah McPherson, exploring a BorderBus with a MiniDonk, Beccles. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodMiniDonks founder, Sarah McPherson, exploring a BorderBus with a MiniDonk, Beccles. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

In the last two years, the donkeys have walked through countless nursing homes, hospitals as well as schools.

With help from her dedicated volunteers, she has also visited students at UEA to alleviate stress during the exam period.

“I am not going to say stroking a donkey won’t stop people from wanting to commit suicide, but it could lift their spirits for a day, we always say to people ‘you can come volunteer’,” she said.

The donkeys will take a trip to All Hallows Hospital to uplift patients on Monday and visit the Aylsham Blind Club the following day.

Groups across the county are competing for a share of £50,000 of funding to continue to enhance the lives of people within their community.

“We need this lottery bid to be financially sustainable. It would help us for the next three years.

“I have ploughed my life savings in this - I am quite a cynic, but sometimes I have to kick myself and say this is really happening,” she said.

To vote for Minidonks, visit www.thepeoplesprojects.org.uk

Most Read

The little-known story of the Norfolk woman who survived the Titanic but never went near water again

May Howard from North Walsham who was aboard the ill-fated Titanic is the subject of a new exhibition at North Walsham Heritage Centre. Picture: John Balls

Driver found slumped in own vomit on A47 slip road fined £500

The court heard Macleay was found by police at around 3.30am on March 2 on the A47 exit at Thickthorn Roundabout. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norwich’s empty restaurants - and what is happening to them now

Some of the empty restaurants in Norwich. Photos: Lauren Cope and Denise Bradley

Shopper spots Brexit stockpiles in Norwich store

A photo of goods in Makro, Norwich with a

Bystanders help save a life after person collapses in town centre

Aylsham's Market Place, where three members of the public pitched in to help rescue someone who collapsed. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Most Read

The little-known story of the Norfolk woman who survived the Titanic but never went near water again

May Howard from North Walsham who was aboard the ill-fated Titanic is the subject of a new exhibition at North Walsham Heritage Centre. Picture: John Balls

Man arrested for drug driving tractor after two hit-and-runs

A John Deere, like this one, was involved in two hit-and-runs Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

Ambulance and car involved in crash

Officers were called to Watton Road at about 12.45pm today (April 1) to reports of a crash at the junction with Old Watton Road. Picture: Chris Bishop

CCTV image released after man and woman are threatened outside Tesco store

Police have released a CCTV image following a public order incident outside a Norwich Tesco. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Pozzick, Haze-bruh and Cossey: Council to erect new signs to help tourists visiting Norfolk

How the village sign at Happisburgh will now look. Picture Archant.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Bus driver punched and knocked unconscious after swerving to avoid two men in Norwich

A Sanders bus in North Walsham. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Police do not look at speeding driver data from flashing signs

Barry Fiske, chairman of Wroxham Parish Council with the SAM2 sign. Pic: Wroxham Parish Council.

Norwich car park murder accused refuses to meet barrister after ‘dirty protest’

David Hastings was stabbed to death at Rose Lane car park. Picture: Norfolk Police

First glimpse at what’s in store for Great Yarmouth’s former M&S as doors re-open

The Marks and Spencer store in the town centre in Great Yarmout before it closed and moved to the out of town Gapton Hall Retail Park. Picture: James Bass

Driver found slumped in own vomit on A47 slip road fined £500

The court heard Macleay was found by police at around 3.30am on March 2 on the A47 exit at Thickthorn Roundabout. Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists