New ceramic studio and shop opens in Holt

PUBLISHED: 15:26 12 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:26 12 September 2020

Mindful Atelier has just opened in Holt, Gokce Ozer Eroz the owner has been a ceramic artist for 11 years, and is also a meditation & mindfulness practitioner, qualified yoga instructor and an animal lover. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

A ceramicist has opened a new studio in the centre of Holt where people can not only purchase items inspired by north Norfolk but also have a go at making something in clay themselves.

Mindful Atelier, in the Market Place, Holt, is owned and run Gokce Ozer Eroz, 36.

An experienced ceramicist, Mrs Ozer Eroz has been working in clay since she was a student at art school and has even completed a PHD in ceramics from Anadolu University Institute of Fine Arts in Turkey.

Now, after relocating to Holt, she has opened a ceramic studio and shop where she plans to sell hand-made pieces inspired by the atmosphere of the town but also teach others basic ceramic techniques.

Mrs Ozer Eroz said she and her husband decided to move to Holt after spending a Christmas in the area and visiting friends who told her about the local arts scene.

“During the Christmas holidays we spent time here and we were just fascinated by the nature and atmosphere in Holt,” she said.

The couple then decided to relocate and Mrs Ozer Eroz set about trying to find a studio space, plans which were initially scuppered by the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown.

Unable to set up her new space properly, Mrs Ozer Eroz bought a small kiln and started creating pieces at home.

“It was a good creative period, it was very successful, Holt is beautiful we went on lots of long walks with our dogs and the nature was so beautiful to get inspired,” she said.

Once restrictions eased Mrs Ozer Eroz was able put the finishing touches to her new studio and officially opened Mindful Artelier on Monday, September 7.

She said initial reaction to the new business in the town had been positive: “[Mindful Atelier] is an artist’s studio were I will always keep producing work with a small display area so people can talk to me and then between 5.30pm and 7.30pm I’m planning to run classes in hand building techniques.”

“People are really interested to come in and have a chat..I’m extremely happy,” she said.

