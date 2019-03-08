Too early for mince pies? Demand sees festive treats already hitting the shelves

Closeup of Christmas mince pies on plate Picture: IPGGutenbergUKLtd IPGGutenbergUKLtd

Schools have only been back a few days, the cricket season is still running on and there are still more than 100 days left to Christmas.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

However, it appears Yuletide is already on the mind of some hungry shoppers.

One convenience store chain has said it has become so inundated with requests for mince pies that it has stocked up on the festive treats early this year.

You may also want to watch:

It seems to be earlier and earlier each year that Christmas stocks begin to appear on our shelves - and 2019 seems no different.

Central England Co-op, which has a number of stores in Norfolk, say increasing numbers of requests from customers have meant its stores are already having to stockpile - of all things - mince pies.

Kevin Morris, store manager at Central England Co-op, said: "This year more than ever we have noticed lots of people asking when mince pies are going to be heading onto the shelf.

"So, after the number of requests began to rise, we decided to give people what they wanted and put them on sale early."