Motorist helped from car after crash

PUBLISHED: 15:40 09 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:40 09 December 2019

Mill Road, in Great Yarmouth. PHOTO: Google Maps

Mill Road, in Great Yarmouth. PHOTO: Google Maps

A motorist was helped from their vehicle after a crash in Great Yarmouth this morning.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue service were called to Mill Road shortly after 11.30am on Monday, December 9.

A vehicle was found in a ditch, with a connected trailer on the road.

Crews from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston responded to the call at 11.39am to "manually assist" the driver from the vehicle, before the car was pulled out of the ditch.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

