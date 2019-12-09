Motorist helped from car after crash

Mill Road, in Great Yarmouth. PHOTO: Google Maps Archant

A motorist was helped from their vehicle after a crash in Great Yarmouth this morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Norfolk Fire and Rescue service were called to Mill Road shortly after 11.30am on Monday, December 9.

A vehicle was found in a ditch, with a connected trailer on the road.

Crews from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston responded to the call at 11.39am to "manually assist" the driver from the vehicle, before the car was pulled out of the ditch.