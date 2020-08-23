Search

‘Where’s Fee? The house is on fire’: dad tells of horror phone call

23 August, 2020 - 15:00
Simon and Fee Wade with their daughters, Alice, six, and Bronwyn, three. Picture: Supplied by the family

Simon and Fee Wade with their daughters, Alice, six, and Bronwyn, three. Picture: Supplied by the family

Archant

A father has spoken of the shocking moment he heard over the phone his family house was on fire - while he was having a tattoo finished.

Fire damage at the house in Mill Road, Alysham. Picture: Supplied by the familyFire damage at the house in Mill Road, Alysham. Picture: Supplied by the family

Simon Wade, 34, of Mill Lane, Aylsham, was in Norwich when he was told of the blaze on Thursday, August 20 at around 5pm.

Three fire crews and two ambulances rushed to the scene to extinguish the flames, but thankfully his wife, Fee, and daughters Alice, six, and Bronwyn, three, were not at home and no-one was hurt.

Mr Wade said: “I was having a tattoo of a tiger in front of a clock done - it should have been finished in March but couldn’t be because of lockdown. And I just got a call from the neighbours saying ‘where’s Fee?’ The house is on fire.”

Their home’s hallway had some fire damage, and there was smoke damage to the rest of the property, so the family has been unable to stay there since it happened.

Simon Wade with one of his daugthers. Picture: Supplied by the familySimon Wade with one of his daugthers. Picture: Supplied by the family

Mr Wade said he wanted to thank Johno Gardiner and Simon Brackenbury, who went into the home to save their two dogs - sprocker spaniels Riley and Hodor, and their cat Lola.

Mr Wade said they thought the fire must have started because of an aromatic candle which had been left unattended in the hallway.

The night following the fire they stayed at a neighbour’s home, and since then Peter Atthill from the Aylsham Community Church had given them accommodation.

The family, who have lived at the home for six years, are unsure when they will be able to move back in.

Fire damage at the house in Mill Road, Alysham. Picture: Supplied by the familyFire damage at the house in Mill Road, Alysham. Picture: Supplied by the family

Mr Wade said: “Because it’s shared ownership, the insurance are trying to sort us somewhere to stay until it gets sorted.”

Mr Wade said the support they had received from the Aylsham community had been “amazing”.

He said: “People that we don’t even know have said ‘we can donate this or make meals for you. The number of people who have said they can help has been amazing and we can’t thank them enough.

“That’s the nice thing about Aylsham - it’s a friendly bunch and a town where most people know each other.”

Simon and Fee Wade with their daughters, Alice, six, and Bronwyn, three. Picture: Supplied by the familySimon and Fee Wade with their daughters, Alice, six, and Bronwyn, three. Picture: Supplied by the family

Mrs Wade added: “We can’t thank our neighbours, fire brigade, people who have donated and helped clean and also the people for their kind messages, enough.”

Donations can be made at www.gofundme.com in support of the family, search for Local family in need of assistance after house fire.

The house in Mill Road, Aylsham. Picture: Supplied by the familyThe house in Mill Road, Aylsham. Picture: Supplied by the family

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

