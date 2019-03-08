Vegan served milk during Thomas Cook flight

Search

PUBLISHED: 14:52 17 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:09 17 September 2019

Ed Sisto, of Necton, received a vegan breakfast (pictured right) of orange juice, raisins, apple sauce and milk during an 11-hour flight from Los Angeles to Manchester. Picture: ED SISTO.

Ed Sisto, of Necton, received a vegan breakfast (pictured right) of orange juice, raisins, apple sauce and milk during an 11-hour flight from Los Angeles to Manchester. Picture: ED SISTO.

Archant

A Thomas Cook customer was left disappointed and frustrated after receiving a "somewhat bizarre" vegan breakfast consisting of orange juice, raisins, apple sauce - and milk.

Ed Sisto (pictured), of Necton, received a vegan breakfast of orange juice, raisins, apple sauce and milk during an 11-hour flight from Los Angeles to Manchester. Picture: ED SISTO.

Ed Sisto, 34, of Necton near Swaffham, pre-ordered a vegan-friendly continental breakfast ahead of an 11-hour flight from Los Angeles to Manchester and was surprised to be served the concoction towards the end of the 5,200-mile journey.

He had already been told there were no milk alternatives on board but was shocked to receive the food items along with a serving of Alta Dena Half & Half, containing milk.

Ed Sisto, of Necton, received a vegan breakfast (pictured) of orange juice, raisins, apple sauce and milk during an 11-hour flight from Los Angeles to Manchester. Picture: ED SISTO.Ed Sisto, of Necton, received a vegan breakfast (pictured) of orange juice, raisins, apple sauce and milk during an 11-hour flight from Los Angeles to Manchester. Picture: ED SISTO.

"I was a little surprised at the somewhat bizarre selection of items being called a 'continental breakfast'," he said.

"It was disappointing and frustrating that I did not have an adequate meal, that I had pre-booked. It almost felt like somebody had quickly placed random items in a bag."

Two years ago, Mr Sisto made the move to veganism after suffering from the effects of Crohn's disease for more than a decade.

As well as having concerns about the treatment of animals and the planet, a plant-based diet has allowed him to become symptom-free and no longer reliant on medication.

Speaking about the breakfast, he said it was a stark contrast to the "very nice" meal he had been served on the Thomas Cook flight going to Los Angeles.

"I found it very surprising that in 2019, when a vegan meal has been ordered, somebody would deem the food I was given as acceptable.

"The biggest concern was that a carton of milk was included.

"It seemed there was absolutely no regard given for a vegan meal or somebody with dietary requirements or allergies."

Although Mr Sisto did not alert the cabin crew, he reported the problem to Thomas Cook after landing back in the UK.

"It is already a great step that vegan meals are an option on flights now.

"My main concern is if the first meal I received was, in fact, vegan - if I could be given a carton of milk, I could easily have been given a meal containing dairy or eggs."

A Thomas Cook spokesperson said: "We are very sorry to Mr Sisto. We have worked with our catering partners to understand what happened on this occasion, and to ensure it does not happen again."

