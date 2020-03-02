Search

RAF warns of US military night flying as part of combat exercise

PUBLISHED: 12:07 02 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:07 02 March 2020

RAF Lakenheath issue warning of night flying for military exercise. Photo: Emma Sword/PA Wire

RAF Lakenheath issue warning of night flying for military exercise. Photo: Emma Sword/PA Wire

A night-time flying warning has been issued as US air forces will take to the skies in Suffolk as part of a military exercise.

RAK Lakenheath's 48th Fighter Wing will conduct an "agile employment exercise", from March 2 to 13, which will see jets flying at night and at limited low level.

The exercise will include forces from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, 352nd Special Operations Wing, 21st Special Tactics Squadron and 548th Combat Training Squadron, with integrated U.K. Special Operations Forces and Joint Forward Air Controller Training Standards Unit.

A statement released by RAF Lakenheath said: "Agile combat employment exercises allow US and allied forces to deter, defend and win across the spectrum of conflict.

"Exercises and deployments that utilize ACE concepts ensure forces in Europe are ready to protect and defend partners, allies and US interests at a moment's notice, and generate lethal combat power should deterrence fail."

RAF Lakenheath say flying will be limited to the areas of Holbeach, Sculthorpe, Muckleburgh and the Stanford training area as much as possible.

Contact the MOD at SWK-lowflying@mod.gov.uk with any aircraft-related flying concerns.

