From the east coast to New Zealand – teenage footballer continues to ‘pursue his dream’

Miles Palmer prepares to fly the flag for the town in New Zealand.

Dreams are closer to becoming reality for an aspiring teenage footballer.

Ever since he was young, Miles Palmer has had his heart set on a career in football.

And now his journey to realising those goals is taking him all the way to New Zealand.

The 18-year-old, from Oulton Broad, will jet out to Auckland on Sunday, February 3 after signing a deal with Birkenhead United.

The midfielder, who plays for Great Yarmouth Town in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, will join up with his new teammates in northern New Zealand on Tuesday.

Supported all the way by his family and friends, the former Elm Tree Primary, Gisleham Middle and Sir John Leman High School student, has impressed over the past two seasons with the Football Industry College, based at Barnards Meadow, Lowestoft.

He admitted the guidance from former Norwich City players Mickey Spillane – head football coach at Football Industry College – and Danny Crow, head of football at Football Industry College, had helped in his development and progression as a player.

And now, after breaking into the Great Yarmouth first team in recent weeks, he is setting out on a new journey.

He said: “I would not be where I am now if not for Mickey and Danny - having progressed from a two week trial with Peterborough United in 2017, playing for Great Yarmouth’s first team and going on to what I am doing now.

“I want to make it long term and don’t think it is beyond me to make a career out of football.

“I can’t wait to get out there to work hard and while there will be nerves I am really excited.”

After being set up with an agent, and after submitting his footballing CV and a video montage of him in action, a club interested in his talents was quickly found. And now with his aunt living in Auckland, Miles will be staying with his family and then travelling 20 minutes or so to his new club to train four times a week and play matches on a Saturday.

Mickey Spillane said: “We offer students at the Football Industry College the chance to play football on a daily basis while furthering their education and progressing their careers in sport and other areas.

“Miles has come a long way. When he first came to us you could see his passion the minute he walked through the door.

“He had ability but he also had some bad habits - yet over the course of the two years those have been ironed out and he has now really flourished.

“Now he is taking his journey across the world to continue to pursue his dream – and we are delighted.”