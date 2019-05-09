Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Warren offers chance to see how rabbits were farmed for more than 600 years

09 May, 2019 - 15:40

A former warren is offering the chance to go back in time to see how rabbits were farmed at a 600-year-old building.

Mildenhall Warren Lodge and the Rex Graham Reserve for Orchids is hosting an open day on Sunday, May 26, from 9.30am to 3.30pm.

Mildenhall Warren Lodge is one of only two buildings to survive as reminders of the warrening industry of the Brecks where rabbits were farmed commercially for meat and fur from the 1280s to the twentieth century.

You may also want to watch:

The day is an annual opportunity to go inside the building and view documents relating to the warren and those who lived and worked there.

New this year are replica warreners' smocks, trapping nets and original long staves.

On another part of the former warren is the Rex Graham Reserve where there is the largest colony of military orchids in Britain.

The event is free with no booking required.

For more information go to www.fotf.org.uk.

Most Read

‘He has had a big influence in my career’ – City star ready for reunion with Klopp in the Premier League

Mario Vrancic has plenty of Bundesliga experience on his CV already Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Revealed: the most popular primary schools in Norfolk

St Clements Hill Primary Academy in Norwich, which opened in 2018, has only filled around one quarter of its places for the 2019/intake. Picture Victoria

‘I thought we were going to die’ - Teen describes moment man with knife sprinted towards his car

Nathan Fuller with his partner Kay Shaw. Picture: Nathan Fuller

Norwich City transfer rumours: Ex-England number one Hart linked despite wage demands

Joe Hart has been linked with Norwich City Picture: PA

New people in charge at popular café aim to reduce prices

Martin and Nikki Rodwell have taken over Breakers cafe in Cromer. Picture: Andreas Yiasimi

Most Read

LIVE: Norwich City promotion celebrations

Norwich City fans gather at City Hall for the celebration parade. From left, Hayley Dunnett; Harry Abbott, six; Yvette Adcock; and Kirsty Abbott. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Revealed: the most popular primary schools in Norfolk

St Clements Hill Primary Academy in Norwich, which opened in 2018, has only filled around one quarter of its places for the 2019/intake. Picture Victoria

Everything you need to know about the Norwich City promotion parade

The promotion parade route map. Photo: NCFC

Chloe Smith’s parliamentary credit card suspended 14 times in the last three years

Norwich North Conservative MP Chloe Smith Photo: Uk Parliment

This iconic city hotel could be brought back into use after 42 years

The Royal Hotel, Bank Plain, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Travellers set up at Park and Ride site

Travellers have parked in the car park at Thickthorn Park and Ride off the A11 on the edge of Norwich. Picture: Bethany Whymark

Cafe says brownies mixed with cannabis plant extract are a hit with customers

That Cafe have added CBD oil infused brownies to their menu. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

One of Norwich’s oldest buildings re-opens as a wedding venue

One of the city's oldest buildings is open again for weddings. This couple, Mr and Mrs Ducker, were married at Dragon Hall before its closure. Pic: Ross Harvey

Eric’s Fish and Chip shop announce a third new store opening

Eric's Fish & Chip's in Thornham. Photo: Root Social.

Snooker centre bike thief caught on CCTV walking into lamppost

Woodside Snooker Centre on Woodside Road in Norwich. Picture Google.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists