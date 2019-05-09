Warren offers chance to see how rabbits were farmed for more than 600 years

A former warren is offering the chance to go back in time to see how rabbits were farmed at a 600-year-old building.

Mildenhall Warren Lodge and the Rex Graham Reserve for Orchids is hosting an open day on Sunday, May 26, from 9.30am to 3.30pm.

Mildenhall Warren Lodge is one of only two buildings to survive as reminders of the warrening industry of the Brecks where rabbits were farmed commercially for meat and fur from the 1280s to the twentieth century.

The day is an annual opportunity to go inside the building and view documents relating to the warren and those who lived and worked there.

New this year are replica warreners' smocks, trapping nets and original long staves.

On another part of the former warren is the Rex Graham Reserve where there is the largest colony of military orchids in Britain.

The event is free with no booking required.

For more information go to www.fotf.org.uk.