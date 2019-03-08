Search

More B-2 stealth bomber missions revealed

PUBLISHED: 12:29 11 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:33 11 September 2019

A United States Air Force B2 flies above the English countryside Picture: MOD/Crown Copyright

A United States Air Force B2 flies above the English countryside Picture: MOD/Crown Copyright

UK MOD © Crown copyright 2019 This image may be used for current news purposes only. It may not be used, reproduced or transmitted for any other purpose.

More details have emerged of US stealth bomber missions involving aircraft from our region.

A United States Air Force B2 Spirit with two RAF F-35 jets from Marham Picture: UK Ministry of Defence 2019A United States Air Force B2 Spirit with two RAF F-35 jets from Marham Picture: UK Ministry of Defence 2019

B-2 Spirit warplanes were seeen over Norfolk's skies two weeks ago.

It emerged that they had been training alongside F-35 Lightning stealth fighters, based at RAF Marham.

You may also want to watch:

Now reports reveal the secretive US jets have made training sorties over the Norwegian Sea - said to be a strategically important zone as tensions mount with Russia.

They were refuelled in the air by four flying tankers from RAF Mildenhall, in Suffolk.

The B-2s have been based at RAF Fairford during their deployment to the UK. The Gloucestershire base's long runway provides enough space for them to take off and land, while it also has climate-controlled hangars.

Earlier pictures emerged of the aircraft training with F-35s, flying in formation over the white cliffs of Dover and an un-named coastal wind farm.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

