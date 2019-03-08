More B-2 stealth bomber missions revealed
PUBLISHED: 12:29 11 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:33 11 September 2019
More details have emerged of US stealth bomber missions involving aircraft from our region.
B-2 Spirit warplanes were seeen over Norfolk's skies two weeks ago.
It emerged that they had been training alongside F-35 Lightning stealth fighters, based at RAF Marham.
Now reports reveal the secretive US jets have made training sorties over the Norwegian Sea - said to be a strategically important zone as tensions mount with Russia.
They were refuelled in the air by four flying tankers from RAF Mildenhall, in Suffolk.
The B-2s have been based at RAF Fairford during their deployment to the UK. The Gloucestershire base's long runway provides enough space for them to take off and land, while it also has climate-controlled hangars.
Earlier pictures emerged of the aircraft training with F-35s, flying in formation over the white cliffs of Dover and an un-named coastal wind farm.
