Club apologises for 'disgusting' chants about Mildenhall fans death

Simon Dobbin died in 2021 after being assaulted after a Cambridge game - Credit: Archant

Peterborough United bosses have apologised for "wholly inappropriate and disgusting" chants about a Cambridge United fan from Mildenhall who died two years ago.

The League One side released a statement following their game with Cambridge United - the first between two teams for 21 years - which saw a small section of home supporters chanting about the Cambridge United fan Simon Dobbin.

Mr Dobbin was left with permanent brain damage after being assaulted in Station Approach, Southend, following the Southend United vs Cambridge United match on March 21, 2015.

The Cambridge fan who lived in west Suffolk, died aged 48 on October 21, 2020.

Medical tests later revealed there was a direct link between his death and the injuries he had suffered in the incident.

A statement on the football club's website reads: "The club are extremely disappointed that a small section of home supporters sang wholly inappropriate and disgusting chants about a Cambridge United supporter who sadly passed away in October 2020.

"We would like to unreservedly apologise to the family of Simon Dobbin and we will be working with the authorities to try and identify the culprits because those people are not ‘supporters’ of this football club. We condemn these actions in the strongest possible terms."

Interim chief executive Leighton Mitchell said: “It is important to note that the majority of supporters in attendance behaved well, but as seen too often at football matches, it is the minority that let themselves down and unfortunately that was the case on Saturday.

“The football club offer our sincere apologies to the family of Simon Dobbin.

"There is no place in society for what was chanted by a small section of so-called supporters and we will be working extremely hard to identify those involved.

“We are in conversations with Cambridge United about the substantial damage caused within the away end.

"Unfortunately, this damage is severe and will impact on the opening of that stand in the near future.

“We are disappointed that the actions of a small section of fans from both sides have overshadowed what should have been a wonderful occasion.”



