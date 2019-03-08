Search

Norwich’s Sam Bird addresses Love Island aftercare following Mike Thalassitis’ death

PUBLISHED: 10:18 18 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:28 18 March 2019

Former Love Island contestant Mike Thalassitis who has died aged 26 Credit: Ian West/PA Wire

Former Love Island contestant Mike Thalassitis who has died aged 26 Credit: Ian West/PA Wire

Former Love Island contestant Sam Bird has given his opinion on the reality show’s aftercare after Mike Thalassitis was found dead.

Mike, who took part in the 2017 series of the show, was pronounced dead at a park close to Latymer Way in Edmonton, north London, on Saturday morning.

Love Island contestants have paid tribute to the 26-year-old, with Norwich contestant Sam Bird, who was in the 2018 series, tweeting: “Rest in peace Mike, you’re an absolute legend.

“Heart goes out to all friends and family.”

Montana Rose Brown, who starred in Mike’s series, tweeted: “Mental illness is a serious disease.

“I’m cooped up in my bed, just trying to fathom why Mike did this? Why he didn’t say something. Why he thought this was his only way out.

“I really am so confused. I feel so sad, I’m so sorry darling I didn’t do more. Miss you so much.”

Following his death, other reality stars have spoken out on the show’s aftercare.

Sam tweeted: “We shouldn’t just blame one show for a terrible thing happening. This needs to be a team effort!

“Production companies, agents, friends, family ect. Everyone needs to work together! Here if any needs to speak!”

Sunday’s nights episode of E4’s Celebs Go Dating was also dedicated to Mike as he took part in the show in 2018.

• Need to talk? Call Samaritans on 116 123 24 hours a day.

