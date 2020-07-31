Local McDonalds being asked to help as litter in village doubles in lockdown

The amount of litter in a Norfolk village has doubled since lockdown was eased, it has been claimed.

The problems caused by littering in Hethersett were highlighted at a meeting of Hethersett Parish Council, with the Memorial Playing Field and the open area around the village hall both seeing big increases.

There is also concern at the amount of litter being generated from nearby food takeaways which has also seen a large increase.

The parish council discussed whether the regular monthly litter picks arranged by the Hethersett Environmental Action Team (HEAT) under the auspices of the council should re-start, but it was thought to be too early.

The council did, however, support the idea of individuals or small groups observing social distancing carrying out their own litter picks.

One of the HEAT litter pick organisers, Geoff Dyett, said: “There seems to be more litter around since lockdown and we want to get our village as tidy as possible.”

After the meeting Mr Dyett took to Facebook urging a return to personalised litter picks while lockdown restrictions continue.

“Whilst there is no objection from the council to litter picks, it should be understood that it would not be under their auspices and any attendees would not be covered by the council’s insurance and it would also not be under the HEAT banner.

“However, we can use the equipment and the litter bags but participants would need to bring their own gloves,” Mr Dyett said, adding that all equipment used would be fully sanitised and social distancing would be observed.

Mike Stark agreed that there had been an increase in the amount of litter since lockdown.

He said: “There has been a significant increase during lockdown. The amount of litter on the Memorial field has doubled.”

The council agreed to contact McDonalds asking for help in cutting down on the amount of branded rubbish being left around the village. It was also suggested that larger bins could be placed on the Memorial Field and that the situation should be monitored.

•Anyone interested in joining Mr Dyett on an informal litter pick can contact him on: Geoffreydyet@gmail.com.