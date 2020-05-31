Lose weight during lockdown? 54-year-old proves it’s possible

Mike Parker, from Twyford, has lost 5st 6lbs since August last year and has not let the lockdown stop his slimming programme.

Although some people may have found themselves putting on weight during the lockdown, a mid Norfolk man has found a way to reverse that trend.

Mike Parker, from Twyford, has lost 5st 6lbs since August last year and has not let the lockdown stop his slimming programme.

Mike Parker, from Twyford, has lost 5st 6lbs since August last year, after being referred to a Slimming World group by a GP.

The 54-year-old said he had lost more than 10pc of his body weight since he realised he needed to make a change - and was continuing to lose weight during the lockdown.

He said: “My weight impacted on so many aspects of my life, from struggling to find clothes that fit, to not being able to do simple everyday tasks without feeling tired and out of breath. Before I lost the weight I hated having my photo taken and in fact finding photos of me before was tricky because there are so few.

“I feel like a new man since losing weight – I’m much more energetic.

Mike Parker, from Twyford, has lost 5st 6lbs since August last year and has not let the lockdown stop his slimming programme.

“For me though it’s the change on the inside that’s been the greatest – I’m happier and much more confident now.”

Mr Parker joined the Bawdeswell-based slimmers group run by consultant Lisa Blair.

He said: “Walking through those doors was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done, I was embarrassed about my size and anxious.

“I needn’t have worried though, everyone there was so friendly especially my consultant Lisa and I was so relieved when I found out that my weight was confidential – I’d had visions of having to tell everyone how much I weighed.”

Ms Blair, who also runs the Dereham Slimming World group, said: I hope his success will inspire other local people who’d like to lose weight by forming new lifestyle habits and become happier and healthier to take action.

“Just think, if you start today you could feel like a completely new person by the time this pandemic ends.”

Five weight loss tips from Ms Blair

-Fall in love with food - get creative in the kitchen and try something new.

-Stay in touch - Stay connected to friends and family to keep your spirits up.

-Take control - Pamper yourself with a hot bath, favourite podcast or a good book.

-Get active - Remember exercise is good for the mind as well as the mood.

-Sooth your mind - If the news is getting your down, limit your exposure to social media and practice mindfulness.