Fitting tribute is held to lover of classic cars

Stuart Anderson

Published: 12:01 PM August 23, 2021   
A classic cars event was held in Lenwade for Hethersett photographer Mike Key. 

A classic cars event was held in Lenwade for Hethersett photographer Mike Key. Pictured are Mr Key's wife June and their son and daughter Matt and Rachel. - Credit: AF Photography

Classic cars went on show in memory of a man who had a passion for them. 

More than £860 was raised for Alzheimer’s Society and Cancer Research UK during the event at Bears grill in Lenwade, which paid tribute to Mike Key, of Hethersett, who died in February, aged 74.

Mr Key was a well-known photographer who had articles and photographs published in many motoring magazines, and he wrote several books about custom cars.

A classic cars event was held in Lenwade for Hethersett photographer Mike Key. 

A classic cars event was held in Lenwade for Hethersett photographer Mike Key. - Credit: AF Photography

The event started with a slow cruise along Broadland Northway led by Mr Key's wife, June, in one of his Hot Rod 1932 Fords.

June said: "Mike was my loving husband, loving father of Rachel and Matthew. He was my rock and my best friend.

"Our life together was full of love and laughter I will remember all of the good times, and sharing Mike's love of photography, cars and gardening."

The event was hosted by the Norfolk Street Cruisers car club.

A classic cars event was held in Lenwade for Hethersett photographer Mike Key. 

A classic cars event was held in Lenwade for Hethersett photographer Mike Key. - Credit: AF Photography

