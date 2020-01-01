Early medieval brooch discovered in Norfolk declared treasure

A silver brooch found by a metal detectorist has been declared as treasure, following an inquest.

The middle Saxon silver brooch was found by Mark Roland on land owned by a Mr Marshall, in Swaffham on May 9 2019.

At a treasure inquest held at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on June 9, Yvonne Blake, area coroner for Norfolk, read a letter of expertise from The British Museum. The letter described the item as an “early medieval silver disk brooch inlaid with niello in good condition.”

The brooch which is decorated with flowers, animal motifs and ribbons is thought to date from the late 9th Century.

Describing the item, Ms Blake said; “It’s a very beautiful and very well preserved and I’m going to declare this item as Treasure.”

Treasure - is generally defined as gold and silver objects that are over 300 years old, or groups of coins and prehistoric metalwork.