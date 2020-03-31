Search

Foodbanks thank public for continued generosity amid virus

PUBLISHED: 11:57 31 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:57 31 March 2020

Foodbanks are facing unprecedented demand, and need businesses and residents to donate as much as they can to get through this difficult time. Picture: David Jones/PA Wire

Foodbanks are facing unprecedented demand, and need businesses and residents to donate as much as they can to get through this difficult time. Picture: David Jones/PA Wire

Archant

A Norfolk foodbank has thanked people for their continued generosity through the coronavirus outbreak.

Mid Norfolk Foodbank has thanked people for their support both with food donations and gifts of money despite the restrictions caused by Covid-19.

Dave Pearson, project manager for the foodbank, said: “We have been greatly encouraged by the continued support for the foodbank from the local communities around Dereham, Swaffham and Fakenham since the start of the coronavirus crisis.

“Despite some food shortages people have continued to make donations and where that has not been possible they have made money donations.”

The three foodbanks will remain open for those who need food in the coming weeks.

If you need food but can’t get to the foodbank ring Dave Pearson on 01362 850624 and they will try to help you.

