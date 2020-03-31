Foodbanks thank public for continued generosity amid virus

Foodbanks are facing unprecedented demand, and need businesses and residents to donate as much as they can to get through this difficult time. Picture: David Jones/PA Wire Archant

A Norfolk foodbank has thanked people for their continued generosity through the coronavirus outbreak.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mid Norfolk Foodbank has thanked people for their support both with food donations and gifts of money despite the restrictions caused by Covid-19.

You may also want to watch:

Dave Pearson, project manager for the foodbank, said: “We have been greatly encouraged by the continued support for the foodbank from the local communities around Dereham, Swaffham and Fakenham since the start of the coronavirus crisis.

“Despite some food shortages people have continued to make donations and where that has not been possible they have made money donations.”

The three foodbanks will remain open for those who need food in the coming weeks.

If you need food but can’t get to the foodbank ring Dave Pearson on 01362 850624 and they will try to help you.