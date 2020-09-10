Christmas spectacle Polar Express train ride cancelled

The Mid Norfolk Railway Polar Express. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2017

Passengers hoping to take a ride on the Polar Express will have to wait until 2021 as organisers have announced the event will be postponed due to coronavirus.

The experience, based on the hit 2004 animated film, sees passengers travel from Dereham to the ‘North Pole’, with a cast of live actors on board, and once guests arrive they will be greeted by Father Christmas.

The Mid-Norfolk Railway Trust said it was committed to delivering the best possible experience, which sees thousands of people each year.

On its Facebook page, the Mid-Norfolk Railway Trust wrote: “This has been a difficult decision for us and we fully appreciate how upsetting this news will be for you and your family.

“We are committed to delivering the best possible Polar Express, which has become renowned across the country. Given the Coronavirus situation we no longer feel confident that we can deliver the Polar Express that we have all come to know and love.”

Customers who have already purchased tickets for the Mid-Norfolk Railway The Polar Express™ Train Ride have been contacted by e-mail.