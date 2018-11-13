Remembrance Day marked across the Dereham, Fakenham and Wells area

At the Armistice Day service in Dereham. Picture: MATTHEW OLLEY Archant

Thousands of people across mid and north Norfolk paid their respects to those who fought for peace - as the region fell silent to mark the centenary of Armistice Day.

Crowds gathered in Fakenham on Remembrance Day. Picture: Joshua Bates. Crowds gathered in Fakenham on Remembrance Day. Picture: Joshua Bates.

Sunday November 11 marked a hundred years since the First World War, when a conflict which claimed the lives of millions of soldiers and civilians was brought to an end.

At various locations across the county, events started at 6am when lone pipers played the tune Battle’s O’er as part of a national event Battle’s Over - A Nation’s Tribute.

In Dereham, pipe sergeants John Welton and Eddie Saxby - of the City of Norwich Pipe Band - played the bagpipes at the war memorial in the town centre and St Nicholas’ Church.

Later in the day, members of The Dereham and District Royal Anglian Regiment Association helped to prepare the town centre.

Northgate High School's Head of School. Andy Mason with Head Boy and Girl & Deputy Head Boy and Girl at the school's Remembrance Service. Picture: Northgate High School Northgate High School's Head of School. Andy Mason with Head Boy and Girl & Deputy Head Boy and Girl at the school's Remembrance Service. Picture: Northgate High School

A parade walked from Cherry Tree Car Park to the war memorial before a Service of Remembrance and the laying of wreaths took place at 11am. The parade, which headed to St Nicholas Church for a service, was applauded as it moved through the market town.

Flags were also handed out to children and a display was on show throughout the weekend in St Nicholas, which included artefacts, memorabilia and poignant stories from the local area.

Poppies were also placed on lampposts throughout the town centre and rocks with poppies painted on them, hidden around the town.

On Friday November 9, a poignant service was held at Northgate High School to commemorate 100 years since the end of the First World War.

Pupils from Mattishall Primary created a display to remember the fallen of the First World War. Picture: Claire Findlay Pupils from Mattishall Primary created a display to remember the fallen of the First World War. Picture: Claire Findlay

Students and staff welcomed other schools and dignitaries from the local area for the remembrance service - including governors and children from within the Unity Education Trust.

Headmaster Andy Mason said he felt proud to be part of the event.

“It’s a key part of our ethos here,” he said.

“It’s about learning and reflecting on events in our past.

Armistice Day centenary remembered in Fakenham. Picture: Archant Armistice Day centenary remembered in Fakenham. Picture: Archant

“It’s a real commemorative event, incorporating writing and reading with the traditional and creative.”

At the service, 100 poppies knitted by Dereham Crafters and 218 pebbles painted to represent every name on the Dereham Memorial were displayed. There was also a poem read out which was written by students and laid on a wreath at Ypres, songs sung by DSFC and music by Northgate Orchestra and Choir, as well as a moving performance by a lone piper.

Closeby, pupils from Mattishall Primary created a display to remember the fallen of the First World War. And a wreath created by the school community was laid by a year 6 pupil on the village’s war memorial.

In Fakenham, a parade through the town took place on the Sunday afternoon.

Joined by the congregation from the church, it worked its way around the war memorial which had been decorated with thousands of handcrafted poppies in a eye-catching tribute to the men and women who paid the ultimate price in the First World War.

Up to 6,000 poppies were knitted, sewn and crocheted by people around Fakenham over the past months for the project in the lead up to Remembrance Sunday.

The memorial was also decorated with a Tommy silhouette from the There But Not There project and a has a field where people were able to put their own crosses with poppies.

A short service at the Holkham war memorial at 9.15am was followed by a Holkham Parish Church service at 9.30am, before a service at the war memorial in Wighton at 10.45am and then an 11am service at the church in Wighton.

Northgate High School's Remembrance Service. Picture: Northgate High School Northgate High School's Remembrance Service. Picture: Northgate High School

Wreaths were laid at the Wells war memorial at 4.30pm before heading to a marquee where a full service took place at 5.30pm.

This finished just before 7 o’clock so beacons could be lit in the harbour.

And Brancaster Beach joined in with a Remembrance Sunday tribute by filmmaker Danny Boyle.

It was part of the Pages of the Sea project, which saw a portrait of an individual from the First World War emerge from the sand, before being washed away.

And as darkness fell, the bells of churches across the county – more than any other in the country – rang out and beacons of peace were lit, marking the end of the Battle’s Over tribute.