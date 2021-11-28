Christmas in full swing as Polar Express delights thousands in sell-out run

Gallery

Seb Whittingham, four, from Wicklewood, is happy with his Polar Express ticket which the conductor has punched with a Christmas tree. With him are his mum and dad, Alice and Ben. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

A bumper festive season on the Mid Norfolk Railway (MNR) is in full swing with the return of the Polar Express a sell-out hit.

The railway's showpiece event returned earlier this month for the first time in two years after the coronavirus pandemic forced plans to be scrapped for 2020.

But now, thousands of families have enjoyed a magical Christmas experience already this November, with around 30,000 people expected on board throughout the six-week run.

The experience, based on the 2004 film, offers passengers the rare opportunity to travel from Dereham to the North Pole, complete with live performances on board.

Tickets for all shows have sold out once again, with this year's event the first using ex-Greater Anglia coaches, offering visitors a more comfortable experience.

The return of the Polar Express comes hot on the heels of the Flying Scotsman's historic stint in Norfolk.

