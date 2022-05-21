News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Heritage railway plans running days to celebrate Queen's Jubilee

Thomas Chapman

Published: 12:03 PM May 21, 2022
The Mid-Norfolk Railway has planned special running days in celebration of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

The Mid-Norfolk Railway has planned special running days in celebration of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee - Credit: Mid-Norfolk Railway

A much-loved heritage railway has planned two special running days in celebration of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. 

The Mid-Norfolk Railway (MNR) will offer rail trips along the line on Thursday, June 2 and Friday, June 3.

Mid Norfolk Railway, Dereham. Picture: Ian Burt

The Mid-Norfolk Railway station in Dereham - Credit: Archant

The two days will feature the Class 47580 'County of Essex' - the same locomotive that was used to celebrate the Queen's Diamond Jubilee in 2012.

Passengers will enjoy the journey across the countryside in the MNR's very own maroon-livered, vacuum-braked Mk1 and Mk2 coaches. 

On each day, the railway is planning to run four trains between Dereham and Thuxton.

Services would usually run to Wymondham Abbey, but journeys are currently being shortened in a bid to conserve limited supplies of coal

For a full timetable, visit midnorfolkrailway.co.uk/platinumjubilee. Tickets can be purchased on the day of travel. 

Queen Elizabeth II has this year become the first British monarch to reach 70 years on the throne. 

Dereham News
Wymondham News

