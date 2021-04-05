News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Heritage railway launches appeal to rebuild crossing

Author Picture Icon

Abigail Nicholson

Published: 10:42 AM April 5, 2021   
Kimberley railway crossing

The Mid-Norfolk Railway (MNR), which runs between Dereham and Wymondham Abbey, is appealing to the public to try and raise £25,000 to rebuild the Kimberley level crossing - Credit: Mid-Norfolk Railway

One of Norfolk's heritage railways has launched an appeal to raise £25,000 to rebuild an essential level crossing.

A proposal has also been lodged to regenerate the Wymondham to Dereham line. The Mid Norfolk Railway

The Mid-Norfolk Railway station in Dereham - Credit: Archant

Mid-Norfolk Railway (MNR), which runs between Dereham and Wymondham Abbey, is appealing to the public to try and raise £25,000 to rebuild the Kimberley level crossing on the Norwich-Watton road.

The essential work follows on from the rebuilding of the Yaxham Road level crossing, which took place last year and saw the section of road closed for five days.

Charlie Robinson, chairman of MNR Preservation Trust, which owns and operates the railway, said: “This work is essential to maintain and upgrade our operating line and must be done this year.

George Saville, left, and Charlie Robinson at the Mid Norfolk Railway. Picture: Ian Burt

George Saville, left, and Charlie Robinson at the Mid Norfolk Railway. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt

"As a result of Covid-19, the MNR like every other heritage railway has had to deal with the financial impact of not operating last year.

"We have therefore launched this public appeal to help finance the work. Donations however small will be gratefully received."

MNR was announced as one of the 43 Norfolk firms set to receive cash from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport's (DCMS) Culture Recovery Fund to help them survive and recover from the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The firm itself is set to receive a total of £401,800 after being unable to run any of its services for the last 12-months.

Mid-Norfolk Railways special events trains for summer 2020 have been cancelled. Picture: Ian Burt

Mid-Norfolk Railway is hoping to raise £25,000 to rebuild a level crossing - Credit: IAN BURT

Refurbishing the level crossing is the next stage of the refurbishment of the line running from Wymondham to Dereham.

In addition to the new level crossing, the line through Kimberley Park station and running over Danemoor Bank will also be replaced as part of the contract with Greater Anglia.

The crossing itself will remain gated, but the work will however use new state-of-the-art technology which will reduce noise from road traffic when running over the line. 

  • Donations can be made online via the MNR website at www.mnr.org.uk/kimberleyappeal or directly by bank transfer to MNRPT at NatWest Bank, Sortcode: 60-07-47, Account Number: 52109003 using the reference ‘Kimberley Appeal’ or by cheque made payable to: Mid-Norfolk Railway Kimberley Appeal, The Railway Station, Station Road, Dereham, NR19 1DF.
  • Those who donate over £200 will receive a complimentary pair of tickets for a standard operating day. The tickets will allow the donor to book a travel day of their choice.

Dereham News
Wymondham News

