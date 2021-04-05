Heritage railway launches appeal to rebuild crossing

Published: 10:42 AM April 5, 2021

The Mid-Norfolk Railway (MNR), which runs between Dereham and Wymondham Abbey, is appealing to the public to try and raise £25,000 to rebuild the Kimberley level crossing - Credit: Mid-Norfolk Railway

One of Norfolk's heritage railways has launched an appeal to raise £25,000 to rebuild an essential level crossing.

The Mid-Norfolk Railway station in Dereham - Credit: Archant

Mid-Norfolk Railway (MNR), which runs between Dereham and Wymondham Abbey, is appealing to the public to try and raise £25,000 to rebuild the Kimberley level crossing on the Norwich-Watton road.

The essential work follows on from the rebuilding of the Yaxham Road level crossing, which took place last year and saw the section of road closed for five days.

Charlie Robinson, chairman of MNR Preservation Trust, which owns and operates the railway, said: “This work is essential to maintain and upgrade our operating line and must be done this year.

George Saville, left, and Charlie Robinson at the Mid Norfolk Railway. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt

"As a result of Covid-19, the MNR like every other heritage railway has had to deal with the financial impact of not operating last year.

"We have therefore launched this public appeal to help finance the work. Donations however small will be gratefully received."

ℹ Updated Information



❌ We are currently not running any public passenger trains.



✅ The Railway is open for Engineering & National Rail operations



⚠️ Do not tresspass on our railway.



pic.twitter.com/XuqZdgW639 — Mid-Norfolk Railway (@midnorfolkrly) February 5, 2021

MNR was announced as one of the 43 Norfolk firms set to receive cash from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport's (DCMS) Culture Recovery Fund to help them survive and recover from the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The firm itself is set to receive a total of £401,800 after being unable to run any of its services for the last 12-months.

Mid-Norfolk Railway is hoping to raise £25,000 to rebuild a level crossing - Credit: IAN BURT

Refurbishing the level crossing is the next stage of the refurbishment of the line running from Wymondham to Dereham.

In addition to the new level crossing, the line through Kimberley Park station and running over Danemoor Bank will also be replaced as part of the contract with Greater Anglia.

You may also want to watch:

The crossing itself will remain gated, but the work will however use new state-of-the-art technology which will reduce noise from road traffic when running over the line.