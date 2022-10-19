'Get a grip' - Norfolk Tory MP hits out at Truss' cabinet

Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman has hit out at Liz Truss' cabinet - Credit: Archant

One of Norfolk's Conservative MPs has hit out at prime minister Liz Truss' cabinet saying they need to "get a grip".

Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman's Twitter criticism came just hours after home secretary Suella Braverman had announced her resignation.

Prime minister Liz Truss is under heavy pressure from inside and outside of the Tory party - Credit: PA

Braverman resigned after a “tumultuous time” under Truss, where she admitted sending an “official document from my personal email”.

In the tweet, Mr Freeman said: "The home secretary ‘resigns’ attacking the prime minister and government program she had supported?

"The chancellor [Kwasi Kwarteng] ‘resigns’ for implementing the policies he and the prime minister and cabinet had agreed?

"Enough is enough. The cabinet need to get a grip, fast, to restore collective responsibility and confidence."

It comes after Mr Kwarteng was sacked last Friday and his mini budget was scrapped by replacement, Jeremy Hunt.

With Ms Truss's position as PM already under heavy pressure, Mr Freeman has added his scathing words having backed Rishi Sunak in this summer's Tory leadership candidate, over his long-time constituency neighbour.