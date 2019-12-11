Search

Record breaking footballer dies

PUBLISHED: 15:28 11 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:50 11 December 2019

Former Linnets footballer Mick Wright. Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn football legend Mick Wright, who held the British record for the most appearances for a single club has died.

A club spokesman confirmed that the club were made aware of his death this lunchtime .

King's Lynn Town FC will hold either a minute of silence or applause for Mr Wright before their home FA Trophy fixture against Dover Athletic on Saturday.

Mr Wright, who was in his 70s, had been in poor health in recent years.

The club has already said it will look to put a permanent "fitting tribute" in place.

A club spokesman said: "He was known as Mr King's Lynn, a legendary figure at the club."

Mr Wright joined King's Lynn FC in 1961, aged 19. He held the British record for the most consecutive games played without getting injured (440) and without getting booked. He also played 1,152 games for the Linnets, which remains a club record. He also twice scored the winning goal during the club's celebrated FA Cup run of 1961-62 and is in the King's Lynn FC Hall of Fame.

A ruptured spleen ended his record-breaking injury-free run, however Mr Wright still attempted to leave hospital to play the following Saturday. Mr Wright broke his leg four times while playing for Lynn, but only found out after a hospital scan years later.

