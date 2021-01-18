Pensioner, 79, chalks up 100th 10k run since lockdown
A retired postman has completed his 100th 10K run since lockdown began in March 2020.
Mick Ennis, from King's Lynn, celebrated his 79th birthday with a run in aid of Myeloma UK.
Mr Ennis lost his daughter Sharon to the incurable cancer in 2014, at the age of 49.
He said he hoped to raise £150 after his son Steven, 54, suggested he dedicate his 100th lockdown 10K to charity.
But Mr Ennis junior did not run alongside his father.
"He did his knees in playing football so he doesn't do running," said Mr Ennis. "But he's very proud of me."
Mr Ennis believed being a postman around the Gaywood area of Lynn, where he now lived, helped keep him fit.
He put on his running shoes when Parkrun came to the town in 2005. After lockdown was declared on March 23, he began doing keep fit sessions with his neighbours.
"I was injured, then we had the first lockdown and one of my neighbours asked if I could do some keep fit," he said.
"So I started doing that with some of my neighbours, then I started jogging around Lynnsport. I got up to 9K and thought I could do 10K, then I started doing one every other day."
Mr Ennis hoped to compete his 79th run on his 79th birthday, on January 12. He tried to take a break from running but missed it so much he carried on and got ahead of himself to the point where he ended up completing his 100th run during his birthday week on Sunday, January 17 instead.
He ran around The Walks in bright sunshine - in contrast to the wintry weather which brought a shiver to the region the previous day - raising £440 for Myeloma UK.
Myeloma, also known as multiple myeloma, is a currently incurable blood cancer diagnosed in more than 5,000 people a year.
Myeloma UK supports sufferers and their families and funds research into the condition.