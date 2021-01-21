Specialist exercises for 'less mobile' during lockdown

Published: 6:30 AM January 21, 2021

No matter your age or ability, it’s more important than ever to keep moving during lockdown – in whatever way you can.

As we are forced to stay at home during the third national lockdown, personal trainer and specialist in adaptive exercise, Michelle Jermy, has started a campaign to target those who find moving a bit more difficult.

Ms Jermy, from Thetford, said: “The campaign, ‘You Matter – We Will Keep You Moving and Connected’ is a free service for older adults and individuals at high risk from Covid-19.

“We are unable to meet in person but staying active is essential for health.

“As a result of a sedentary lifestyle there can be a significant decrease in health and other medical conditions could become prevalent as a result.

“This campaign offers a selection of home-based movement sessions with the aim to keep moving & connected.

“I have outlined a few exercises which can be performed seated or standing to keep you moving during this lockdown.”

Warm Up

“It is essential to gradually raise your heart rate, move the joints and prepare your body for exercise.

“This should be for a total of 10-15 minutes and include movements like heel raises, toe taps, heel digs and marching.”

Mobility and Strength Exercises

Shoulder Rolls

“Seated or standing tall, roll one shoulder backwards 4-5 times, repeat on the other side.

“Lift the shoulders to the ears and relax 4-5 times.”

Sit to Stand

“Sit on the edge of a chair, knees in line with ankles.

“Push your feet firm to the floor, head lifts to the ceiling (do not rock forward) as you stand.

“Once standing gently lift the heels a few times, step back feel the chair on your legs and gently sit back down.

“Move forward to the edge of the seat and repeat 8-12 times.

“If you are unable to stand simply press your feet firm to the floor feel your thigh muscles working and release, repeat 8-12 times.”

Chest Press

“You can stand close to a wall (about arm’s length) place both hands on the wall shoulder height, a little wider than shoulder width.

“Slowly lower yourself towards the wall and then push back, repeat 8-12 times.

“If the wrists feel uncomfortable or you wish to perform seated simply raise hands to shoulder height and push arms forward, imagine you are pushing something heavy to feel some resistance.”

Upper Back

“This is great for posture and can be performed seated of standing.

“Tuck you elbows into your waist with your palms to the ceiling. Elbows stay fixed simply move your hands to the side feel your shoulders pull back, repeat 8-12 times.

Cool Down

“Gently perform heel raises, heel digs, taps to prepare the body for a stretch.

“Sitting on the edge of a chair extend one leg, toes pointing forward.

“Sit tall and lean forward from the hips until you feel the stretch, hold for 8-12 seconds, breathe throughout. Repeat on the other leg.

“Sitting tall bring both hands to the back of the chair, feel the stretch across your chest hold for 8-12 seconds, count out loud to ensure you don’t hold your breath.

“To finish gently shake your hands, move your feet.”

Tips to avoid injury

Make sure you can hold a conversation when exercising, looking for light to moderate exercise, do not overexert yourself. Do not hold your breath.

Avoid taking arms above shoulder height for long periods of time.

Avoid holding an exercise i.e., squats, planks.

Ensure you have something like a chair to assist with for balance.

If you are unsteady on your feet perform the exercises seated.

You can find the videos for this campaign on YouTube, by searching 'You Matter, We Will Keep You Moving & Connected'.

Ms Jermy is a specialist movement and mind therapist who works closely with individuals with medical conditions and disabilities.

All videos are filmed by fitness professionals who hold or are working towards specific qualifications including chair, independent older adult, exercise referral and cardiac rehabilitation.

You can contact Ms Jermy via email at info@thecoreacademyuk.com.



