Galton Blackiston to cook for hospital patients and staff to show appreciation for coronavirus response

PUBLISHED: 06:30 06 May 2020 | UPDATED: 08:36 06 May 2020

Michelin-star chef Galton Blackiston will be cooking for patients and staff at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn to show his appreciation for their response to the coronavirus. Picture: Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Michelin-star chef Galton Blackiston will be cooking for patients and staff at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn to show his appreciation for their response to the coronavirus. Picture: Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Archant

A Norfolk chef will be cooking for hospital patients and staff to show his appreciation for their response to the coronavirus crisis.

Michelin-star chef Galton Blackiston will be cooking meals for the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King’s Lynn on Thursday, May 7 as part of the ‘Help NHS Heroes’ campaign, which sees food donated to hospitals and NHS workers.

The hospital have said the gesture will be a “huge morale boost” for staff as they enter into the seventh week of treating and caring for patients suffering from the coronavirus.

Mr Blackiston said: “I am delighted to be a part of the Heroes charity, which has been a supply lifeline in so many ways to our NHS.

“When they asked me to get involved with hot meals for key workers, my natural choice of hospital was Queen Elizabeth.

“It’s a real pleasure for me and the wonderful support I’ve received from suppliers to be able to feed our amazing frontline NHS and some of the patients at QEH.

“The pressure is on to create something memorable.”

Mr Blackiston will serve up his recipe of Daube of Beef with creamy mashed potato, rustic ratatouille and Norfolk asparagus using ingredients donated by local businesses, with the beef being supplied from the Estate of HRH Princes Charles.

Stewart Nimmo, QEH’s catering manager, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming Galton to our kitchen.

“My team are very excited to have been given the privilege to support Galton in delivering these meals to our patients and staff.

“This is further evidence of how coronavirus has brought local communities together.

“We have received such fantastic support over the last weeks and months for which we couldn’t be more grateful.”

The NHS Heroes campaign aims to protect the welfare and wellbeing of NHS workers.

Meanwhile, the QEH also announced they will feature in the Channel 4 documentary - ‘NHS Heroes: Fighting to Save Our Lives’ which will highlight the NHS’s response to coronavirus and pay tribute to healthcare assistant Chrissie Emerson, who died several weeks ago at the west Norfolk hospital.

