Victim of hit and run told she may 'never walk the same again'

PUBLISHED: 10:22 03 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:22 03 March 2020

The junction were Miss Degraph was hit. Picture: Google

Archant

The victim of a hit and run has said she may never walk the same again after being struck in the early hours of the morning.

A driver offered to take the woman to McDonald's to call for help. Picture: Simon ParkinA driver offered to take the woman to McDonald's to call for help. Picture: Simon Parkin

Michele Degraph was walking to work at about 6.30am on Tuesday, February 4 when she was hit by a car while crossing London Road in Thetford.

The driver stopped and offered to take her to a nearby McDonald's as they could not ring an ambulance because he did not have a phone.

Miss Degraph, who works at B&Q on the Forest Retail Park, was left in the road with a broken shoulder, knee and leg - and was forced to ring an ambulance herself.

She was taken to West Suffolk Hospital, in Bury St Edmunds, where she has had an operation to repair her leg.

Forest Retail Park in Thetford. Picture: Rebecca MurphyForest Retail Park in Thetford. Picture: Rebecca Murphy

Speaking from her Thetford home, where she is bed bound for at least six weeks, she said: "I'm currently bed bound, I came home on Tuesday, February 11, after having an operation on my leg.

"The operation went well but the doctors don't know if they will have to operate on my shoulder yet, I'm having to go back to the hospital in four weeks time.

"Everything in my world has come to a stop, I just want to get back to work but I know I have a long way to go yet.

"The doctors said I may never walk the same way again but I am going to prove them wrong."

Police have launched an investigation and Miss Degraph remains hopeful the driver will be found.

A police spokesman said: "The victim is now home from hospital, no one has come forward and the driver has not been traced.

"The investigation remains open with enquiries ongoing."

The 48-year-old added: "I'm really angry about it and hurt - I hope the police are able to catch who hit me, there are plenty of cameras down that road and hopefully they have a view of the car."

Anyone with information should contact PC Wendy Frary on 101 quoting incident number 83 of February 4, 2020.

