Musician completes 'organ crawl' of Norfolk churches

A Reedham man with a long and illustrious career in music has completed an "organ crawl."

Michael Nicholas, 83, was a former organist and master of the choristers at Norwich Cathedral from 1971 until 1994 before moving to London to become chief executive of the Royal College of Organists.

On Saturday (April 23), International Organ Day, Mr Nicholas visited eight churches across Norfolk and played a different 20-minute programme at each venue's organ.

He stopped off at Wickhampton, where dozens of people turned up to watch him play, as well as Halvergate, Acle, Beighton, Freethorpe, Limpenhoe, Cantley and Reedham.

Mr Nicholas said: "I wanted to mark international organ day and help raise funds for the new Priscilla Bacon Lodge Hospice in Norwich.

"Since I'm using organs in the churches, a third recipient of funds raised should be the churches."

Mr Nicholas, also a trustee of the Young Organ Scholars' Trust, said he wanted to help raise the instrument's profile, which is currently being learnt by two young people in the county with backing from the trust.