Father drowned in river amid ongoing police investigation

A father took his own life after splitting from his wife amid a police investigation.

Michael Sanders was found in the river by a student on July 18, Norfolk Coroner's Court heard during an inquest on January 6.

The 39-year-old, of St Peter's Road, Great Yarmouth, had been banned from seeing his family after being released on bail.

Area coroner Yvonne Blake concluded Mr Sanders took his own life, saying: "The evidence I have goes towards suicide. The mental health team found he did not have a treatable mental condition and he was going to be a hig-risk of suicide due to his circumstances.

"My condolences to those who knew and loved him."

Mr Sanders had made a previous suicide attempt in June.

However, he was deemed a high-risk of suicide due to his ongoing social circumstances.

The free Samaritans helpline can be accessed by calling 116 123 from anywhere in the UK.