Labour announce candidate for Police and Crime Commissioner election

Michael Rosen has been chosen by the Labour Party to run for Police and Crime Commissioner of Norfolk. Picture: Labour Party Archant

A director of children’s services has been named as the Labour Party’s candidate to become the next Police and Crime Commissioner for Norfolk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Michael Rosen has been chosen by the party to run for the role in an election in May 2021.

Mr Rosen’s career has seen him hold roles across education, social work and children’s services including director of Children’s Services for Norfolk County Council.

He said: “I’m looking forward to getting out and about across Norfolk when we can do so safely, to show local people why I’m the best choice to be the next Police and Crime Commissioner.

You may also want to watch:

“I have worked directly on community safety priorities including reducing youth violence, safeguarding vulnerable people, and tackling domestic abuse.

“If elected I will be relentless in the fight against crime. I will work with communities across Norfolk to make sure that together we can tackle criminals and keep us all safe.

“As well as cracking down on crime I will ensure there is real help for victims. I will continue the support provided by community groups across Norfolk.

“I will work proactively with all staff, and the Police Federation, to ensure they feel supported and valued.

“I will tirelessly press central government for the level of resources Norfolk Police need and make sure that other services play their part in keeping Norfolk safe.”