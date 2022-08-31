Michael Portillo spotted cooking at Norfolk restaurant for BBC show

Michael Portillo cooking with executive head chef Jeremy Parke at No.Twenty9 Bar and Restaurant in Burnham Market. - Credit: No 29

Politician turned broadcaster Michael Portillo has been spotted cooking up a storm at a restaurant on the Norfolk coast for a TV series.

Film crews visited No.Twenty9 Bar and Restaurant in the heart of Burnham Market on Sunday (August 28) for BBC2's Great British Railway Journeys.

He was there from 8am until around 11am and was filming an episode about the coastline.

The segment at the restaurant focused on samphire, which he cooked outside alongside executive head chef Jeremy Parke.

No.29 also has bedrooms and many guests decided to have breakfast outside so they could watch the filming.

Rachael Parke, general manager, said: "Jeremy told Michael why it grows so well along this coastline, how to forage for it and cook it from scratch.

"Michael cooked alongside him and they did a starter of scallops and samphire and a main of trout and samphire which he loved.

"He was really charming and funny and apologised to hotel residents for disturbing their breakfasts."

He was also spotted last week at Saxmundham Railway Station in Suffolk and the film crew will head to Cley next.