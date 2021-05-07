Police hunt for missing man

Published: 7:03 AM May 7, 2021 Updated: 8:20 AM May 7, 2021

Michael Porter who has been missing since leaving his home in Beccles last night. - Credit: Suffolk Police

Police are appealing for help to trace a missing 56-year-old man who has been missing since last night.

Michael Porter was last seen leaving his home address in Beccles at around 8.40am on Wednesday 5 May and he has not been seen since.

Mr Porter wears glasses and is described as white, 6ft tall, of large build with short grey hair.

Mr Porter was last seen carrying a black rucksack and wearing a blue zip up coat with a black t-shirt, black trousers and black lace up shoes.

Police are concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone who has seen Michael or who has any information on where he may be to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting CAD 292 of May 5.