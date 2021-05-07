News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Police hunt for missing man

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 7:03 AM May 7, 2021    Updated: 8:20 AM May 7, 2021
Michael Porter who has been missing since leaving his home in Beccles last night.

Michael Porter who has been missing since leaving his home in Beccles last night. - Credit: Suffolk Police

Police are appealing for help to trace a missing 56-year-old man who has been missing since last night.

Michael Porter was last seen leaving his home address in Beccles at around 8.40am on Wednesday 5 May and he has not been seen since.

Mr Porter wears glasses and is described as white, 6ft tall, of large build with short grey hair.

Michael Porter who has been missing since leaving his home in Beccles last night.

Michael Porter who has been missing since leaving his home in Beccles last night. - Credit: Suffolk Police

Mr Porter was last seen carrying a black rucksack and wearing a blue zip up coat with a black t-shirt, black trousers and black lace up shoes.

Police are concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone who has seen Michael or who has any information on where he may be to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting CAD 292 of May 5.

You may also want to watch:

Beccles News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Hollywood actor Harry Van Gorkum after his haircut at Truman's in Norwich on Thursday, April 29

Hollywood actors use Norwich hair salon

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Fiona and Guy Boswell Norwich

Widow fighting for wedding refund

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
The overturned HGV on the verge of the A47 at Scarning

Norfolk Police | Updated

A47 opens 18 hours after HGV overturns in crash with car

Noah Vickers

Author Picture Icon
A tree down in Downham Market this morning.

Norfolk Weather | Video

Trees down and power cuts as winds batter Norfolk

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus