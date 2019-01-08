Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Former Norwich City coach dies in car crash ahead of sex abuse trial

08 January, 2019 - 11:35
Former Norwich City youth football coach Michael

Former Norwich City youth football coach Michael "Kit" Carson who has been killed in a car crash ahead of sexual abuse trial. Picture PA/Joe Giddens.

PA Archive/PA Images

Former Norwich City football coach Michael “Kit” Carson was killed when his car struck a tree the day he was due to go on trial accused of the historical sexual abuse of boys aged under 16.

The 75-year-old had pleaded not guilty at an earlier hearing at Cambridge Crown Court to 12 counts of indecent assault and one of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

Police said the allegations involved 11 victims, all boys under the age of 16, between 1978 and 2009.

Carson also worked at Peterborough United and Cambridge United.

His trial was listed to start at Peterborough Crown Court on Monday, and on Tuesday the court was told details of his death.

Jeremy Benson, prosecuting, said: “The defendant died yesterday morning.

“He was involved in a road traffic collision at about 9.45am yesterday morning.

“No other vehicles were involved.

“There is an investigation being carried out and I therefore don’t propose to go into any other details.

“The position is that the car was registered to Mr Carson and the person who died was of the appropriate age and had in his possession identification documents in the name of Mr Carson and also yesterday afternoon at approximately 4.30pm the body was identified by Mr Carson’s widow.”

Inspector Amarjit Singh QPM told the court the body of Carson was formally identified by his wife Pauline Carson.

Judge Matthew Lowe ruled that the case file be closed.

Carson, of St Bartholomew’s Court, Riverside, Cambridge, had been on bail.

Cambridgeshire Police have since confirmed the death of Mr Carson, who had been driving on the A1303 at Bottisham, around seven miles outside of Cambridge.

Michael Carson, 75, of St Bartholomew’s Court, Cambridge, was driving his red Mazda 3 at about 9.45am when it left the road and crashed into a tree.

A police spokesman said: “Emergency services attempted to save Mr Carson’s life but he was declared dead at the scene a short time later.

“No other vehicle or person was involved in the collision.

“Mr Carson was due to stand trial at Peterborough Crown Court, beginning yesterday, on multiple sexual assault charges alleged to have happened between 1978 and 2009.

“The victims have been informed and efforts are being made to contact all the witnesses.”

Anyone who saw the collision or has dash cam footage should call 101, quoting incident 100 of 7 January.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

Family run business to close its doors after 30 years

The Stock Shop in Downham Market is closing its doors for the last time. Photo: Google

Car found by police on roof with driver nowhere to be seen

The car was found on its roof on the side of the A1101. Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE

Forecasters warn of flooding risk as 50mph winds hit Norfolk

Forecasters have warned flood alerts have been issued for parts of the Norfolk and Suffolk coast. Picture: Chris Bishop

Police called after clothes rail falls on customers at Asda store

The Asda store in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

Most Read

5 things to do in Somerset this weekend

Motown the Musical - The Temptations (c) Tristam Kenton

14 delicious afternoon teas to try in Somerset

Afternoon tea (c) EmmaIsabelle / gettyimages

Somerset villages: 9 of the prettiest to visit

Thatched cottage in Selworthy (c) bbofdon / Shutterstock

Somerset’s haunted locations: 15 of the scariest places to visit

Nunney Castle, photo credit: olliemtdog / thinkstock

Nicolas Cage: From Hollywood to Somerset

The A-lister was introduced to Somerset by fellow film star Johnny Depp

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Former Norwich City coach dies in car crash ahead of sex abuse trial

Former Norwich City youth football coach Michael

‘Don’t think this was a good idea’ - car with ladder sticking out of boot pulled over

The vehicle was stopped on the A47. Photo: Fenland Police

Police called after clothes rail falls on customers at Asda store

The Asda store in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

‘He felt he could not get away’ - Norwich nightclub owner who took his own life hated being in the spotlight

Ibish Peri with his mum, Dawn. Photo: Rich Smee

Emergency services close rural road after crash

Police have closed off Mile Road near Bunwell following a two-vehicle crash. PHOTO: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists