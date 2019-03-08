Search

'No evidence' of father's intent to take his own life, inquest hears

PUBLISHED: 13:21 18 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:21 18 June 2019

The inquest was held at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich. Picture: David Bale

The inquest was held at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich. Picture: David Bale

Archant

A father of two who took his own life left no clear indication of his intent to do so, an inquest has heard.

Michael Hogg, 37, was found hanging at his home in Sycamore Covert in Thetford on January 29, 2019.

An inquest at Norfolk Coroner's Court on Tuesday heard Mr Hogg, a lorry driver at TMC Logistics in Thetford, had separated from wife of four years Carlie Jo in December 2018 and moved out of the family home.

The night before his death he had dinner with his family and in a statement Mrs Hogg said he seemed "positive and friendly".

A letter from School Lane Surgery in Thetford said Mr Hogg, who had no physical or mental health problems recorded, had been dependent on his friends following his marital split but had not sought medical help.

Mr Hogg's friend of 15 years Simon McElvogue said in a statement the break-up "had been hard on him but he was starting to get over it".

Yvonne Blake, area coroner for Norfolk, concluded that Mr Hogg had taken his own life but that there was no evidence as to intent.

