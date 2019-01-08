Inquest opens for man found dead at his home days after Christmas

Eastgate House on Thorpe road, Norwich, home of the Norfolk Coroner's office. Photo by Simon Finlay Archant Norfolk Copyright

An inquest has opened into the death of a Mulbarton man who died at his home last month.

Michael Catton, 75, died on December 27, 2018, at his home in Lark Rose, Mulbarton.

Opening the inquest on Tuesday, January 8, senior coroner for Norfolk Jacqueline Lake said Mr Catton, who was born in Petersfield, Hampshire, was a retired railway worker.

The medical cause of death was given as asphyxia due to hanging.

The inquest was adjourned until April 15, 2019.