Michael Buble reschedules Blickling Hall gig to summer 2021

Grand designs found at Blickling Hall, Sandringham and Overstrand (c) copyright newzulu.com

Michael Buble, who was due to perform at Blickling Hall this July, has rescheduled his tour to summer 2021.

The Canadian singer was set to perform at the National Trust property near Aylsham on July 28 as part of a 2020 UK tour of stately homes, castles and cricket grounds.

But on Thursday May 28, he announced the tour was being postponed to next year.

The singer will now perform at Blickling Hall on Thursday July 15 2021.

Posting a message of social media, Mr Buble said: “Due to Covid-19 it is not possible to play the UK Summer Shows this year.

“We have rescheduled all the dates to next July and can’t wait to see you in 2021. All tickets are still valid, see you there!”

The ‘An Evening with Michael Bublé’ summer tour 2021 will start on Friday, July 9 at Poderham Castle in Exeter, and will then visit locations in Leeds, Norfolk, Bath, Hove, Derby, Cardiff, Warwick, Hatfield and Durham.

All tickets for the original tour will remain valid for the 2021 tour.