Michael Baker's life to be celebrated in 'traditional attire with a splash of colour and character'

Michael Baker, MD of Bakers & Larners in Holt. Pic: Archant library

A north Norfolk businessman's final send off will see people paying their respects in "traditional attire with a splash of character and colour".

The family of Michael Baker has announced the funeral arrangements for the boss of Bakers & Larners department store in Holt, who died earlier this month aged 72 .

A private family cremation will be followed by a memorial service to celebrate his life at St Andrews Church in Holt on Monday, August 5, at 12.30pm.

The dress code is "traditional attire with a splash of colour and character".

Mr Baker, who was instrumental in shaping one of Norfolk's oldest and best-loved stores after taking over as its boss in 1974, was renowned for wearing a bow-tie. He was also known for being the chairman and treasurer of the Holt and District chamber of trade and commerce as well as a trustee of Holt Youth Project, a member of Holt Round Table, a former president of the North Norfolk Rotary Club, and had a political career as a member of North Norfolk District Council.

Mr Baker donated money to a variety of charities across the region.

Donations in his memory will be shared between the British Heart Foundation and Stroke Association and can be sent c/o Lloyd Durham, Avenue Road, High Kelling, NR25 6RD or by ringing 01263 713113. No flowers please.