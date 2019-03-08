Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Michael Baker's life to be celebrated in 'traditional attire with a splash of colour and character'

PUBLISHED: 12:46 27 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:58 27 July 2019

Michael Baker, MD of Bakers & Larners in Holt. Pic: Archant library

Michael Baker, MD of Bakers & Larners in Holt. Pic: Archant library

A north Norfolk businessman's final send off will see people paying their respects in "traditional attire with a splash of character and colour".

The family of Michael Baker has announced the funeral arrangements for the boss of Bakers & Larners department store in Holt, who died earlier this month aged 72 .

A private family cremation will be followed by a memorial service to celebrate his life at St Anderws Church in Holt on Monday, August 5, at 12.30pm.

You may also want to watch:

The dress code is "traditional attire with a splash of colour and character".

Mr Baker, who was instrumental in shaping one of Norfolk's oldest and best-loved stores after taking over as its boss in 1974, was renowned for wearing a bow-tie. He was also known for being the chairman and treasurer of the Holt and District chamber of trade and commerce as well as a trustee of Holt Youth Project, a member of Holt Round Table, a former president of the North Norfolk Rotary Club, and had a political career as a member of North Norfolk District Council.

Mr Baker donated money to a variety of charities across the region.

Donations in his memory will be shared between the British Heart Foundation and Stroke Association and can be sent c/o Lloyd Durham, Avenue Road, High Kelling, NR25 6RD or by ringing 01263 713113. No flowers please.

Most Read

Teenage girls save drowning brothers from Norfolk beauty spot

Victor O'Leary and Ryan Holmes were rescued from Horstead Mill by Jessica Burden,Tayla Walker, Casey Knights and Ellie Brind. Picture: Neil Perry

Couple forced to close restaurant in historic Norwich building ‘with heavy hearts’

Jayne Raffles. Pic: Archant

Team of 50 hunt for missing dogs amid heatwave

Tilly (left) and Tasha (right) went ran away from their owner at South Beach, Heacham. Photo: Jean Smith

Sadness as Norwich market stall set to close after 90 years

Norwich market butchers stall is closing after ninety years in the meat business. Photo: Norwich Market/Norwich City Council

Parents’ anger as son is refused place at his village school twice

Chrissy Mottershead with son Philip and daughter Olivia, from Hethersett. Chrissy and her husband Phil are trying to get their son a place at Hethersett Junior School. Picture: Phil Mottershead

Most Read

‘This world isn’t safe’ - Pupil forced to walk nearly an hour to school after bus change

Eleven-year-old Cody Mitchell waiting for a bus at Pakefield High School. Picture: Toni Mitchell

School closing early for summer due to heatwave

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS) is closing for the summer term a day early due to the heatwave. Picture: OBHS

Woman, 18, dies following crash

The scene of a fatal crash outside Repps with Bastwick where an 18-year-old woman died on July 22. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Two Norfolk beaches named among the best in Britain

Sea Palling has been named one of the best beaches in Britain. Photo: Jackie Hope

Teenager who died in woodland is named

Joseph Chapman was discovered in woodland on Beach Road, Wells. Picture Google.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Sadness as Norwich market stall set to close after 90 years

Norwich market butchers stall is closing after ninety years in the meat business. Photo: Norwich Market/Norwich City Council

Fresh weather warning for heavy rain which could lead to flooding

File photo of heavy rain at Spooner Row. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant.

Is this beautiful house to rent one of Norfolk’s best kept secrets?

The Grange, Erpingham, now available to rent and inset, owners Lady Denise Butler and Caisey Harlingten. Pic: contributed/Archant

Ben Marshall leaves Norwich City

Ben Marshall has left Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Michael Baker’s life to be celebrated in ‘traditional attire with a splash of colour and character’

Michael Baker, MD of Bakers & Larners in Holt. Pic: Archant library
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists