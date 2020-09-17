Couple to launch clothing brand with 1980s theme

Miami Fox Apparel Clothing Photoshoot - September 2020 - Picture: Charlie Ketchen Photography Charlie Ketchen Photography

A husband and wife team are seeing their dreams turn to reality as they launch their own clothing brand.

When lockdown came into force earlier this year, Magnus PR business owner Ann-Marie Doggett and husband Greg, an operations manager, started putting plans in place to make their wishes come true as they created their own clothing brand named ‘Miami Fox Apparel’.

Mrs Doggett said: “I love 80s music, Florida, classic American cars and fashion, so wanted to capture it all in a clothing brand.

“During lockdown, I lost practically all my clients.

“My business only started in 2018, so I was not entitled to the self-employed grant scheme.

“I was at a loss. However not being one to be pulled down, I decided to give it a shot, starting with T-shirts.

“Greg wanted to come on-board as he could see the potential, so we set about creating the brand.

“Every detail was obsessed over - logos, materials, colours, fit and design. Once we were happy, we sent our sketches to Lowestoft-based Juiced Media to bring it to life.”

With the couple passionate about putting Lowestoft and surrounding areas on the map, Mr Doggett added: “The designer, models, photographers and entire team we assembled are all local – we’ve created the exact look we wanted using 100pc local talent.”

The couple will be aiming to launch a Kickstarter fund from Monday, September 21 as they hope to raise £1,000 to cover the start-up costs.

Mr Doggett added: “While we have invested into the brand, the Kickstarter will help give us an additional boost to launch further.”

The website will be going live on October 18, with online ordering only.

However, the duo is planning to stock their brand in local stores within a few months’ time, and then further afield.

Mrs Doggett said: “We are really passionate about this and have worked incredibly hard over the last few months.

“We hope that people can see the work and dedication that has gone into this.”

Visit www.kickstarter.com and search Miami Fox Apparel for further details.