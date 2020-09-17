Search

Advanced search

Couple to launch clothing brand with 1980s theme

PUBLISHED: 11:20 17 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:20 17 September 2020

Miami Fox Apparel Clothing Photoshoot - September 2020 - Picture: Charlie Ketchen Photography

Miami Fox Apparel Clothing Photoshoot - September 2020 - Picture: Charlie Ketchen Photography

Charlie Ketchen Photography

A husband and wife team are seeing their dreams turn to reality as they launch their own clothing brand.

Miami Fox apparel. Picture: Charlie Ketchen PhotographyMiami Fox apparel. Picture: Charlie Ketchen Photography

When lockdown came into force earlier this year, Magnus PR business owner Ann-Marie Doggett and husband Greg, an operations manager, started putting plans in place to make their wishes come true as they created their own clothing brand named ‘Miami Fox Apparel’.

Mrs Doggett said: “I love 80s music, Florida, classic American cars and fashion, so wanted to capture it all in a clothing brand.

Miami Fox apparel. Picture: Charlie Ketchen PhotographyMiami Fox apparel. Picture: Charlie Ketchen Photography

“During lockdown, I lost practically all my clients.

“My business only started in 2018, so I was not entitled to the self-employed grant scheme.

“I was at a loss. However not being one to be pulled down, I decided to give it a shot, starting with T-shirts.

“Greg wanted to come on-board as he could see the potential, so we set about creating the brand.

“Every detail was obsessed over - logos, materials, colours, fit and design. Once we were happy, we sent our sketches to Lowestoft-based Juiced Media to bring it to life.”

With the couple passionate about putting Lowestoft and surrounding areas on the map, Mr Doggett added: “The designer, models, photographers and entire team we assembled are all local – we’ve created the exact look we wanted using 100pc local talent.”

The couple will be aiming to launch a Kickstarter fund from Monday, September 21 as they hope to raise £1,000 to cover the start-up costs.

Mr Doggett added: “While we have invested into the brand, the Kickstarter will help give us an additional boost to launch further.”

The website will be going live on October 18, with online ordering only.

However, the duo is planning to stock their brand in local stores within a few months’ time, and then further afield.

Mrs Doggett said: “We are really passionate about this and have worked incredibly hard over the last few months.

“We hope that people can see the work and dedication that has gone into this.”

Visit www.kickstarter.com and search Miami Fox Apparel for further details.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

How many coronavirus cases are there in your part of Norfolk?

Parts of Norfolk now have some of the lowest rates of new coronavirus cases in the country Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Samara Heisz

Builder who died in collision with telegraph pole is named

An inquest has opened following a fatal accident on Fersfield Road at Fersfield, near Diss. Picture: Google

Mum, 18, died after drinking session, inquest hears

Lucy Humphries was flown to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, where she died. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘Zack was her way of life’: family tributes to devoted mum, 18

Left, Lucy Humphries with her mum Lisa, and right, with her son Zack. Picture: Supplied by the family

Man airlifted to hospital after river hire boat incident

Police have cordoned off a stretch of quay along the River Bure in Great Yarmouth following an incident. The hire boat involved was transferred to the yacht station after the incident, which took place one mile upstream near Clink Hill. Picture: Liz Coates

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Photos show how empty Postwick’s coronavirus testing site really is

Aerial view of Postwick testing centre at around midday on 16 Sept 2020. Picture: Mike Page

Axed Debenhams staff furious over adverts for new workers

Debenhams in Norwich. Pic: Archant

Third big cat death in three months at Banham Zoo

Sariska, the Sri Lankan leopard at Banham Zoo, has died. Pic: Ian Read/Banham Zoo.

League Cup congestion forces change of date for City’s trip to Bournemouth

Norwich City drew 0-0 at Bournemouth in the Premier League last season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Cyclist exposes himself to woman after asking for money

The Dereham Road and Grapes Hill junction in Norwich. Picture: Google