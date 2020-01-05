Search

Fire crews tackle chimney fire

PUBLISHED: 09:23 05 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:23 05 January 2020

Low Road, in Mettingham. PHOTO: Google Maps

Fire crews were called to tackle a chimney fire on Saturday afternoon.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue service were called to Low Road, in Mettingham, at 3.21pm, with crews from Bungay and Beccles attending. A spokesperson for the service said: "We were called to a chimney fire. Crews from Beccles and Bungay were mobilised to this incident and, on arrival, crews found a woodburner involved with fire in the flue.

"Small gear and a thermal imaging camera were used to extinguish the fire and ensure no further spread."

Crews left the scene at 4.17pm.

The Beccles crew was called out again at 4.44pm on Saturday afternoon to Top Road, Ilketshall St Andrew, to an automatic fire alarm

However, it was confirmed to be a false alarm due to a defect.

Crews from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston were also called to a vehicle fire on St Nicholas Road shortly after 10pm on Saturday night.

