Metropolitan Police refers itself to watchdog over death of Caroline Flack

Caroline Flack has died age 40. Pictured at a Norwich book signing in 2015. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

The Metropolitan Police has referred itself to the police watchdog following the death of beloved Norfolk television presenter Caroline Flack.

Miss Flack, 40, who grew up in Norfolk, was found dead at her home in London on Saturday having taken her own life.

Earlier this week, her family released a previously unpublished message from the Love Island host through this newspaper, in which she reflected on an incident with her boyfriend Lewis Burton.

Now, the Metropolian Police in the capital has confirmed it has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct over her death.

All previous police contact with Miss Flack was reviewed by Scotland Yard this week, with a referral made on Wednesday.

It is standard practice for a referral to be made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) when a person who has had recent contact with police dies, the force said.

A Met spokesman said no officers have been suspended, placed on restricted duties, or served with investigation notices, and no issues have been identified.

An IOPC spokesman said: "We will make a decision on the level of our involvement after carefully assessing the information we have received.

"Receipt of a referral does not mean an investigation will necessarily follow."

