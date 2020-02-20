Search

Advanced search

Metropolitan Police refers itself to watchdog over death of Caroline Flack

PUBLISHED: 22:19 20 February 2020 | UPDATED: 22:19 20 February 2020

Caroline Flack has died age 40. Pictured at a Norwich book signing in 2015. Picture: Denise Bradley

Caroline Flack has died age 40. Pictured at a Norwich book signing in 2015. Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

The Metropolitan Police has referred itself to the police watchdog following the death of beloved Norfolk television presenter Caroline Flack.

Miss Flack, 40, who grew up in Norfolk, was found dead at her home in London on Saturday having taken her own life.

Earlier this week, her family released a previously unpublished message from the Love Island host through this newspaper, in which she reflected on an incident with her boyfriend Lewis Burton.

Now, the Metropolian Police in the capital has confirmed it has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct over her death.

All previous police contact with Miss Flack was reviewed by Scotland Yard this week, with a referral made on Wednesday.

You may also want to watch:

It is standard practice for a referral to be made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) when a person who has had recent contact with police dies, the force said.

MORE: Caroline Flack's family releases powerful unpublished messages written days before she died



A Met spokesman said no officers have been suspended, placed on restricted duties, or served with investigation notices, and no issues have been identified.

An IOPC spokesman said: "We will make a decision on the level of our involvement after carefully assessing the information we have received.

"Receipt of a referral does not mean an investigation will necessarily follow."

MORE: Police and paramedics fought to save life of Caroline Flack, inquest opening hears

Most Read

Caroline Flack’s family releases powerful message she wrote days before she died

Caroline Flack's family has released a powerful message the Norfolk TV presenter wrote days before she died. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Matt Crossick.

Concerns growing over missing woman

Clare Kerrison, 48, from The Street in Old Costessey, who has been reported missing. Picture: Norfolk Police

‘Tenant has hijacked our house’: Couple in Booking.com battle

The property, 10, Kerrison Road, the cream house to the left, next to the red house and Susan and Bob Orme, inset. Pic: Archant

Taxi company collapses into administration

A fleet of cabs from Anglia Taxis pictured in 2006. Photo: Bill Darnell.

‘Forget Brexit, we need Nexit’: Inside the movement to get Norfolk out of the UK

The Norfolk Independence Party describe themselves as a non-violent and peaceful politically motivated group lobbying for Norfolk’s independence from the rest of the UK. Photo: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Caroline Flack’s family releases powerful message she wrote days before she died

Caroline Flack's family has released a powerful message the Norfolk TV presenter wrote days before she died. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Matt Crossick.

Concerns growing over missing woman

Clare Kerrison, 48, from The Street in Old Costessey, who has been reported missing. Picture: Norfolk Police

Two Norwich chefs plan to take over historic pub

Micawber's and the chefs; Andy Rudd and Roger Hickman, who plan to take it over. Pic: Archant/Newman Associates.

‘We’d bring back tadpoles in jam jars’ - Caroline Flack’s fond memories of growing up in Norfolk

Caroline Flack at her book signing in Norwich in 2015. Picture: Denise Bradley

Police and paramedics tried to save Caroline Flack’s life, inquest hears

The inquest has opened into the death of Caroline Flack. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Forget Brexit, we need Nexit’: Inside the movement to get Norfolk out of the UK

The Norfolk Independence Party describe themselves as a non-violent and peaceful politically motivated group lobbying for Norfolk’s independence from the rest of the UK. Photo: Archant

Mark Armstrong: How a difficult situation was well handled to ensure the Valentine’s 10K went ahead

Action from the Norfolk Gazelles Valentine's 10k run at Easton College. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Tenant has hijacked our house’: Couple in Booking.com battle

The property, 10, Kerrison Road, the cream house to the left, next to the red house and Susan and Bob Orme, inset. Pic: Archant

Metropolitan Police refers itself to watchdog over death of Caroline Flack

Caroline Flack has died age 40. Pictured at a Norwich book signing in 2015. Picture: Denise Bradley

‘Norwich City get £100 million and Leeds get £3 million, who thinks that’s fair?’ - Villa chief slams TV income difference

Aston Villa C.E.O Christian Purslow wants to see a fairer distribution of TV revenue. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Archive/PA Images
Drive 24