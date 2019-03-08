Norwich named among top 10 places to live in UK

Norwich has been voted one of the best cities to live in the UK. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2018

Norwich has been named one of the best places to live in the country with people in the city reporting high levels of happiness.

After conducting a survey of people living in 30 cities across the UK, Metro has revealed Norwich locals are among the happiest with their surroundings.

The investigation, which asked participants to mark their home town out of 10 in eight categories - including safety, welcomingness, upkeep of area and happiness saw Norwich ranked as number seven overall.

This put the city just behind York, which was ranked sixth and ahead of Cardiff and Cambridge, which were ranked eighth and ninth respectively.

Worcester topped the rankings.

The Metro said: “Alan Partridge isn’t the only one to love Norwich.

“The city can be most things to most people, with its history (Norwich Castle Museum), art (The Sainsbury’s Centre for Visual Arts), culture (it’s a UNESCO City of Literature) and cuisine (Roger Hickman’s made the Sunday Times’ 100 Best Restaurants).

“And it’s near some of the most stunning countryside and coastline in the UK.”

Norwich was also included on the Sunday Times Best Places to Live list for 2018.