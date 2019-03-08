Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Norwich named among top 10 places to live in UK

PUBLISHED: 10:33 21 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:14 21 March 2019

Norwich has been voted one of the best cities to live in the UK. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norwich has been voted one of the best cities to live in the UK. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2018

Norwich has been named one of the best places to live in the country with people in the city reporting high levels of happiness.

After conducting a survey of people living in 30 cities across the UK, Metro has revealed Norwich locals are among the happiest with their surroundings.

The investigation, which asked participants to mark their home town out of 10 in eight categories - including safety, welcomingness, upkeep of area and happiness saw Norwich ranked as number seven overall.

This put the city just behind York, which was ranked sixth and ahead of Cardiff and Cambridge, which were ranked eighth and ninth respectively.

Worcester topped the rankings.

The Metro said: “Alan Partridge isn’t the only one to love Norwich.

“The city can be most things to most people, with its history (Norwich Castle Museum), art (The Sainsbury’s Centre for Visual Arts), culture (it’s a UNESCO City of Literature) and cuisine (Roger Hickman’s made the Sunday Times’ 100 Best Restaurants).

“And it’s near some of the most stunning countryside and coastline in the UK.”

Norwich was also included on the Sunday Times Best Places to Live list for 2018.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Customer at Norwich Wetherspoons handed napkin with offensive message inside

Liv Hope, from Peterborough, was handed a napkin with an offensive message on it at The Bell Hotel Wetherspoons in Norwich Credit: Liv Hope

Police block off part of housing estate following incident

Multiple police cars, including the dog unit, could be seen on Verbena Road, Cringleford, at about 10pm on Wednesday. Photo: Luke Powell

Two people dead after being electrocuted on railway line

A police incident in Stratford has delayed rail services on the Norwich to London line. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Wanted man arrested over serious sexual assault after triggering police camera alert

A man was arrested by Breckland police. Photo: Breckland police

Man in 30s arrested after police pursuit which saw housing estate blocked off

An incident on Verbena Road in Cringleford. Photo: Submitted

Most Read

Body of man found at nature reserve

Barnham Cross Common, where a man's body was found on Sunday. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Man dies in Norfolk crash

The scene of the fatal crash on Magdalen High Road, St Germans Picture: Chris Bishop

Customer at Norwich Wetherspoons handed napkin with offensive message inside

Liv Hope, from Peterborough, was handed a napkin with an offensive message on it at The Bell Hotel Wetherspoons in Norwich Credit: Liv Hope

‘I am very upset’ - Man spots 500 unregistered cars being driven from container ship in Norfolk harbour

On March 9 in Great Yarmouth 500 new cars were driven for half a mile, from a transporter ship at the harbour to a carpark, without tax or registration plates.

‘Held hostage in their homes’ - City street over-run by cars as people avoid hospital parking charges

Kate Slapp is one of the residents of Mornington Road, who are fed up with people parking on their road to avoid paying to park at the hospital. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two people dead after being electrocuted on railway line

A police incident in Stratford has delayed rail services on the Norwich to London line. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries touted with Greek international

Norwich City have been linked with Olympiacos' Greek international Georgios Masouras Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norwich named among top 10 places to live in UK

Norwich has been voted one of the best cities to live in the UK. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Changes coming at Norfolk County Council - and here’s how they could affect you

Norfolk county boundary sign. Picture: Bill Darnell

Man in 30s arrested after police pursuit which saw housing estate blocked off

An incident on Verbena Road in Cringleford. Photo: Submitted
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists