'It could have been fatal' - Father finds lump of metal in ice cream while feeding baby daughter

Darren West and his baby daughter Skylar. Photo: Darren West Darren West

A father was horrified to find a lump of metal in the tub of ice cream he was sharing with his baby daughter.

The piece of metal found in a tub of ice cream. Photo: Darren West The piece of metal found in a tub of ice cream. Photo: Darren West

Darren West, 34, from Gorleston, bought the tub of Carte D'or mint chocolate chip ice cream from his local supermarket.

Mr West said he was sharing the ice cream with his one-year-old daughter Skylar when he discovered the metal piece.

He said: "I was feeding my daughter and doing that thing where you have one spoon for baby then one spoon for daddy and I felt the metal in my mouth.

"It cut my tongue and it wouldn't stop bleeding for about three hours, I even had to go to the doctor and he said it has perforated my tongue."

The mint chocolate chip ice cream Mr West bought. Photo: Darren West The mint chocolate chip ice cream Mr West bought. Photo: Darren West

But Unilever, who own Carte D'or, said it could find "no evidence" the metal piece had come from its factory.

A Unilever spokesperson said: "We have reviewed our factory processes at the time of the tub being manufactured, as well as carrying out subsequent checks, and can find no evidence that the item in question was present in the factory during manufacturing.

"We have been in touch with Mr West to provide him with this information and to offer our sincere sympathies for any inconvenience caused."

Mr West said he has been in contact with Unilever since he bought the tub last month and is unhappy with its verdict.

He said: "They offered me £20 in vouchers.

"I'm very angry as they said to me they couldn't find any trace of where it came from and therefore the matter has been dealt with.

"I'm shocked, I understand the object could come from many places but the fact of it is it was inside the ice cream."

He continued: "I'm not after anything from them, I'm just thinking about if it happened to someone else's child, I just want people to be aware.

"It could have easily been my daughter and if it had got stuck in her throat or torn her throat that could have been fatal.

"I would have been livid if anything had happened to her."