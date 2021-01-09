Drivers warned to take extra care as cold snap causes icy roads
Drivers in Norfolk and Suffolk have been urged to take extra care, with a weather warning about ice in place in the county.
The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning about the risk of icy conditions on Friday, January 8 which runs until 11am on Saturday, January 9.
The Met Office said outbreaks of rain, sleet and snow will clear southwards during the early hours of Saturday, but some showers will affect coastal districts.
They said: "Where skies clear, icy stretches are likely to form on untreated surfaces."
The Met Office said there could be some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces and icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.
Norfolk police urged people to take extra care on the icy roads.
Temporary superintendent Lou Provart tweeted that Norfolk roads were "full of ice".
He said some was visible, but much of the ice, particularly on local roads which have not been gritted, was not.
He said: "Do take care... our hospitals do not need additional pressure from RTC injury."