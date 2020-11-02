‘We are all rooting for you’: support pours in for MP with breast cancer

Chloe Smith, MP for Norwich North has told consituents she has been diagnosed with breast cancer. Picture: Neil Didsbury Archant

Support has poured in for Norwich North MP Chloe Smith after she announced she has breast cancer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Secretary of State for International Trade and South West Norfolk MP Liz Truss Picture: Chris Bishop Secretary of State for International Trade and South West Norfolk MP Liz Truss Picture: Chris Bishop

Mrs Smith will begin treatment soon and made a statement on Monday urging others to check for lumps and seek medical attention straight away.

The Conservative MP said she aimed to continue her role “normally, positively and as openly as possible”.

Following her announcement, Mrs Smith’s Norfolk ministerial colleagues, from across the political spectrum, said they were rooting for her and wished her a speedy recovery.

More: Norwich MP Chloe Smith to begin treatment after breast cancer diagnosis

MP George Freeman. Picture: Matthew Usher. MP George Freeman. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Liz Truss, MP for South-West Norfolk, said: “I wish my friend and colleague the very best with her treatment. We are all rooting for Chloe and will provide any support that is needed.”

Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman said: “Receiving a cancer diagnosis is a shock for any family. Knowing the energy Chloe brings to all her campaigns I’m sure she’ll come through fighting.”

Labour Norwich South MP Clive Lewis said: “This must be a very worrying and upsetting time for Chloe and her loved ones. I send them my very best wishes and hope for all of their sakes Chloe makes a swift recovery.”

Waveney MP Peter Aldous said his colleague was always “so positive and cheerful” and his thoughts were with her at this challenging time.

Waveney MP Peter Aldous. Picture: UK Parliament Waveney MP Peter Aldous. Picture: UK Parliament

Brandon Lewis, MP for Great Yarmouth, added; “I know that everyone in Great Yarmouth will want to join me in wishing Chloe a quick recovery. It is essential that residents when they notice anything unusual seek medical attention. The NHS remains open for business, even during this difficult time.”

When announcing her diagnosis, Ms Smith said: “Please, check for lumps and see your GP without delay if you find one.

“The latest announcement about coronavirus is very clear that the restrictions will help non-Covid healthcare to keep going, and you should continue to use the NHS, get your scans, turn up for your appointments and pick up your treatments.”

Members of Norfolk cancer charities Big C and Keeping Abreast have also sent the Norwich North MP well-wishes.

Norwich South MP Clive Lewis. Pic: Yui Mok/PA Images Norwich South MP Clive Lewis. Pic: Yui Mok/PA Images

Dr Melanie Pascale, director of charitable operations at Big C, said: “We are very sorry to hear Chloe’s news and offer her and her family our thoughts, best wishes and support.”

Carolyn Atkins, support and volunteer officer for Keeping Abreast, said: “We are very sorry to learn that Chloe Smith has been diagnosed with breast cancer and we wish her a speedy recovery. Chloe has been a supporter of the breast cancer reconstruction charity Keeping Abreast for some time and we are very grateful to her for helping us raise awareness of the charity and the services it provides.”

Big C, which has provided cancer support in Norfolk and Waveney for 40 years, can provide telephone and online help and advice including support groups.

Visit website big-c@co.uk which also has information for welfare advice, virtual ‘Connect Over a Cuppa’ sessions and yoga, pilates and gentle movement classes.

Models of the exhibition gather with Norwich North MP Chloe Smith, who has helped the exhibition have a place in the Houses of Parliament. Models of the exhibition gather with Norwich North MP Chloe Smith, who has helped the exhibition have a place in the Houses of Parliament.

Norwich-based charity Keeping Abreast provides support through and after breast reconstruction and can be reached by calling 01603 819113 or by emailing infor@keepingabreast.org.uk.

Breast Cancer Now nurses can be reached between 9am-4pm Monday-Friday and 9am-1pm on Saturday on 0808 800 6000.

Big C is launching support packs, online and phone services to support people living with cancer during coronavirus. Picture: Big C Big C is launching support packs, online and phone services to support people living with cancer during coronavirus. Picture: Big C